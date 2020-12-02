The Talk: Who are the new co-hosts and who is leaving in 2020?

The Talk has been going strong for CBS for a decade now with a very similar program to that other network’s daily show, The View.

Like The View, The Talk features a panel of different co-hosts and has seen several changes in who those co-hosts are over the seasons. That theme continues with the news that there are two new co-hosts set to join the daily program.

It also means that two of The Talk co-hosts are leaving the show in December 2020 to move onto other things in their personal and professional lives.

Who is leaving The Talk in 2020?

Viewers will be saying goodbye to The Talk’s Marie Osmond, as her spokesperson Lisa Spall revealed in early September. The 61-year-old Osmond is in just her first season as a co-host with the show.

Osmond posted on her Twitter on September 2, giving praise to her “dear friend John Redmann,” who she worked with on The Talk.

As far as what Osmond will be up to, part of it will include spending more time with her husband and visiting their kids and grandkids.

She indicated in a series of tweets (below) that their last two kids are now at college, and she’ll be able to see family more.

Also leaving the show is hip-hop star, host, and actress Eve, real name Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper. She announced she would be leaving The Talk after three seasons on the CBS daytime program.

Eve announced she was leaving The Talk in early November, indicating the impending lockdown in London and COVID-19 travel restrictions were part of the reason. She also said she wanted to work on expanding her family.

Fans can still enjoy the 42-year-old Eve’s work as a host on her new podcast called Constantly Evolving, available on the BBC Sounds network.

Who are the new co-hosts on The Talk?

The newest co-hosts on CBS’ The Talk will be Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth. Both ladies have previously been on the show as guest co-hosts, and now they’re ready to go full-time.

They’ll join Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba as co-hosts of the show starting on January 4, 2021. Osbourne and company announced the news on a recent episode of their show (below).

The 38-year-old Kloots is a TV personality, dancer, and fitness instructor. Amanda has also been involved in theater, including Bullets Over Broadway, where she met the man she eventually married, Nick Cordero.

The couple has a son who was born just last year. However, Cordero contracted COVID-19, which claimed his life this past July. Cordero was just 41 at the time of his death.

Kloots frequently posted to her official Instagram about her husband and the health struggles they were enduring.

She’ll release a memoir in 2021 called Live Your Life, which focuses on her and Nick Cordero’s love story.

Kloots took to Instagram to share the news about her new co-hosting gig with friends, fans, and followers.

Elaine Welteroth turns 34 on December 10. She’s a journalist, editor, and a New York Times best-selling author. As of 2016, she was the editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue.

That was historic in that she was the second person of African-American heritage to hold the title in Conde Nast Publications’ 107 years.

She’s active on Twitter, where she posted a video as she revealed the news of her becoming a co-host to her mother.

She released her debut book More Than Enough in 2019, and it ended up becoming a bestseller. The book also went on to receive an NCAAP award this year.

In addition to her other work, Welteroth has also written for ABC’s Grown-is and was appointed a Cultural Ambassador for Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative.

More details about her are available through her official website.

The Talk has seen several other co-hosts come and go in its 10 years on the air. They’ve included actresses Leah Remini (King of Queens), Sara Gilbert (Roseanne, The Conners), and Holly Robinson Peete (American Housewife).

Gilbert is the original creator and an executive producer of The Talk, with the show premiering Season 11 this past September.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS affiliate stations per local listings.