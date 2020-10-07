The Conners Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

In 2017, ABC revived the series, Roseanne, for a new 10th season, bringing back one of the most beloved sitcoms in television history.

However, following racist insensitive comments Roseanne Barr made on Twitter, ABC fired her from the show and retitled the series The Conners.

The series did the unthinkable and killed off her character using a drug overdose plot device, which angered Roseanne Barr tremendously.

However, this didn’t hurt the show at all, and it not only continued for two more seasons but added more episodes due to fan interest. Now, it is preparing to return for a third season.

Here is everything we know so far about The Conners Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about The Conners Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of The Conners?

In May, Deadline reported that ABC renewed 13 series for new seasons.

This included The Conners. One of the shows renewed, Stumptown, ended up canceled after the announcement due to the difficulties shooting during the coronavirus pandemic, but The Conners went on as planned.

“Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love,” said Karey Burke, President, ABC Entertainment.

Release date latest: When does The Conners Season 3 come out?

The best news is that The Conners will not face the same delay that other shows suffered due to production delays due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In September, Deadline reported that The Conners resumed production along with Black-ish and The Goldbergs. This means there is already a premiere date set up for the show.

The Conners is set to return to the air for Season 3 on Wednesday night, October 21, 2020, at 9/8c.

“We couldn’t be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

“While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we’re able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule.”

The Conners Season 3 cast updates

The Conners, from Werner Entertainment, stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson.

The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez.

Katey Sagal is also back as Dan’s new girlfriend, Louise, in The Conners cast.

The Conners Season 3 trailer

ABC released a trailer for The Conners Season 3 at the end of September.

In The Conners trailer, the sisters started jobs at the old Wellman Plastics plant, where Roseanne and her sister worked over 30 years ago.

Becky tries to stay in a positive attitude under her mask and face shield. Darlene exclaims, “easier said than done.”

At home, Mark checks Dan’s temperature before he enters the house. Inside, he tries to lift everyone’s spirits — including girlfriend Louise and Darlene’s boyfriend Ben — while in quarantine.

The Conners Season 3 spoilers

As mentioned in the trailer, The Conners will become one of the first television shows to use the COVID-19 pandemic in its storylines.

“We’re a show that reflects reality, so we’re obligated [to address it],” executive producer Bruce Helford explained.

“I would think somebody in the family would be… taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue-collar America.”

The new season will also approach two other major events in the age of COVID-19. First will be the show presenting a Halloween episode in the world of the coronavirus pandemic. Then it will tackle the upcoming election — both in Episode 2, which airs on October 28.

The production team said they want to show the world how to do Halloween right during these dangerous times. As for the political landscape, they said they want to deal with “the polarization in America and what’s going on before the election.”

“It just seemed natural that we would be in the middle of this and do it,” Helford said during a virtual panel. “I know there probably aren’t a lot of shows that will be reflecting what’s going on, but we felt an obligation to our viewers to stay relevant and to show [a family] that knows what it’s like.”

Also, don’t expect many characters outside of the core cast, as the set has been tightly locked down with “rigid protocols,” and there will be no extras showing up for scenes.

The Conners Season 3 premieres on ABC on October 21 at 9/8c.