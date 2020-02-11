The Conners live: ABC looks for ratings bump with new episode

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Conners is live on Tuesday night and it should be an interesting installment of the show. It’s also an episode that viewers don’t want to miss.

ABC is trying something out with this live episode of The Conners, with the network airing it live on each coast.

At 8 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT, the cast of The Conners will act out the new episode. This is great, as the West Coast typically gets taped versions of live shows on the East Coast.

It also gives viewers two times to see if anyone on The Conners cast ends up making a mistake on live television.

The Conners live episode

Season 2, Episode 12 of the show is called Live From Lanford. It’s a pretty on the nose title — but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The push to present a live episode isn’t just a singular show plan at ABC, either, as the network is trying to present more live programming during the 2020 television season.

.@ReelMFishman takes us behind-the-scenes of the final dress rehearsal before we go LIVE tomorrow! #TheConnersLive pic.twitter.com/rK56ZqimWI — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) February 11, 2020

Synopsis for live episode of The Conners

The show is going to work current news and politics into this new episode with a unique way of doing it. During the episode, ABC is going to be providing real-time coverage of the New Hampshire primary.

As for the synopsis of the episode itself, Mark (played by Ames McNamara) is going to be watching the primary results as part of a school project. Harris (Emma Kenney) will be watching it as well — likely presenting the brand of humor of her character to the situation.

There is also going to be an important relationship story in the background, but it’s unclear if it will tie into a Valentine’s Day theme. In that story arc, Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) has news to share with Dan (John Goodman) about something that could cause her to move away.

Additional members of The Conners cast that will be featured during the episode include Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, and Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner.

Below is a bit of a test run that the cast did during the broadcast of the 2020 Oscars:

Hope you're all going to join us on Tuesday for #TheConnersLive https://t.co/ERrsYtDwYz — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) February 10, 2020

ABC has been heavily advertising this new and live episode, so it should be interesting to see how it goes off. Ratings for the show continue to be strong, so maybe this is the night where the key demographic (viewers aged 18-49) gives The Conners a win in the 8/7c time slot. Going up against a new episode of NCIS is never an easy task, though.

The Conners airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.