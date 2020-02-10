NCIS returns: Is love in the air for Gibbs on Valentine’s Day episode?

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS returns on Tuesday night with a Valentine’s Day episode.

The new episode is called Lonely Hearts, and it has a theme that plays into the upcoming holiday.

In the February 11 episode preview, which is shared below, even the death that the NCIS team has to investigate seems to be playing on the overall theme of Valentine’s Day.

But that’s not all, as it appears that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is going to be trying out the dating scene again. Is he trying to get out there again? Or is he just doing it as part of an undercover case?

NCIS Season 17, Episode 15 details

The following snippet is the official synopsis for Lonely Hearts:

“The lead suspect in an NCIS murder investigation is a woman Gibbs’ friend, Phillip Brooks (Don Lake), met on a dating site. Also, Sloane has a secret admirer on Valentine’s Day, on NCIS.”

Right away, the new episode looks like it’s going to be playful, with several of the NCIS cast members enveloped by Valentine’s Day. It’s certainly fun to see Gibbs might be taking part in it, especially with the rough patch of luck that he has had during past seasons.

As seen in the preview, an interesting NCIS guest star is about to make another appearance.

Retired Navy Captain Phillip Brooks (Don Lake) has been a part of several amusing episodes in the past, and just from the preview, this looks like one that will get added to that list.

NCIS Season 17 recap

The last Tuesday night episode was a rebroadcast of the Season 17 premiere. It showcased the return of Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and started the fall with some exciting storylines for the show.

It was fun to have her back on the show, even if it wasn’t for very many episodes. Ziva appeared on the first two, went off to do her thing again, and then returned for the fall finale and winter premiere.

Now, it appears she is off to see Tony and her daughter.

During the last new episode, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) was the victim of a hit-and-run while he was out jogging with Bishop (Emily Wickersham). It was a tense hour, ending with a pretty big mystery that will likely carry over to future episodes.

It doesn’t look like the new episode will focus too much on who the killer might have been during that last episode, but rather a stand-alone episode for viewers to enjoy.

That’s probably a good thing because it keeps some possible twists on the back burner for now.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.