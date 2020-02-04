NCIS: Ziva returns in episode shown by CBS tonight

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS airs tonight on CBS, with the episode showing the return of Cote de Pablo as Ziva David. It was the Season 17 premiere of the show and was titled Out of the Darkness.

As NCIS fans already know, this is the rebroadcast of an important episode, where Gibbs finds out that he wasn’t just imagining the return of Ziva to his basement. That turned out to be a big relief to him and CBS viewers.

Why is CBS rebroadcasting the Ziva return episode?

The State of the Union Address is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 4, disrupting most of the regularly scheduled programming on television.

President Trump is expected to begin giving his speech at about 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, so that will disrupt every time slot except the one that NCIS resides in for the West Coast and East Coast.

NCIS will air at the regular time of 8/7c on CBS, but the network didn’t want to roll out a new episode in case the viewership numbers take a hit. That’s why they are going with one of the better episodes of Season 17.

For viewers who enjoyed Season 17, Episode 1 the first time around, it still holds up and is well worth watching a second time. That is especially the case because this was before the big twist of the season was revealed.

When does NCIS return with new episodes?

As we previously reported, the next new episode of NCIS will air on Tuesday, February 11. It’s going to be an episode revolving around Valentine’s Day and that might tie into what took place on the show last week.

When we last saw the NCIS cast in action, Agent Torres was recovering after becoming the victim of a hit-and-run accident. It created a huge cliffhanger because it is still unclear who killed the suspect. Was it Gibbs? Could it have been Bishop? Or was it someone else? Maybe Ziva?

But that last episode also led to this clip below:

Out of Darkness synopsis

The February 4 NCIS episode was originally shown on September 24 as the Season 17 premiere. The CBS synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

“Ziva surprises Gibbs with a cryptic warning, prompting him to question why she remained underground for years while being presumed dead by family and friends.”

The reasons for her resurgence — as well as why she tried to remain hidden for so long — ended up becoming important plot points as Season 17 has continued. It’s worth CBS viewers watching again, especially if these end up becoming the final episodes where Cote de Pablo guest stars on the NCIS cast.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.