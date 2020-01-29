NCIS schedules: Dates for next new episode of each show

An NCIS schedule could be helpful to fans of the shows. No new episodes for the trio of NCIS shows will air in the next week, which presents a gap in the schedule to catch up on current seasons.

On Tuesday night, a really dramatic episode of NCIS took place, where Agent Nick Torres was hit by a car. It put him in the hospital and sent Agent Ellie Bishop on a revenge mission. We have a full recap of that episode here.

For fans of NCIS: New Orleans, the hiatus since the last new episode has been a long one. Now, NCIS: Los Angeles is on that same hiatus, forcing fans of the NCIS spin-offs to wait a while for new episodes.

Below is a breakdown of when the next new episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans will air on CBS.

NCIS: New Orleans return date

The winter premiere of NCIS: New Orleans is scheduled for Sunday, February 16. When we last saw the show — which was in mid-December — Pride and his team were taking down Eddie Barrett. It presumably brings an end to seeking justice for the death of Christopher Lasalle, even though fans still miss him.

The show has also aired on Tuesday nights for the last time. But maybe a new night will add a freshness to the show as they look to take the NCIS: New Orleans cast in a different direction.

NCIS: Los Angeles return date

The return of NCIS: Los Angeles is also going to coincide with Sunday, February 16. The show will kick off the new block of NCIS spin-offs on Sunday night, getting things started at 9/8c on CBS.

During the last episode of NCIS: L.A., viewers got to see Callen partnering up with Deeks. It also allowed Sam and Kensi to become partners as well. This could hint at future changes within the team — especially with the often-addressed subplot of Hetty Lange leaving them.

NCIS schedules next new episode

Gibbs and the rest of his team are taking a week off before returning with an all-new episode of NCIS on Tuesday, February 11. For the NCIS cast, it will be a much-needed week off, especially after the drama that took place during the last episode.

The February 11 NCIS episode is going to revolve around Valentine’s Day, so it’s highly likely that there will be quite a few humorous moments in store for fans.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c, NCIS: L.A. airs Sunday nights at 9/8c, and NCIS: NOLA airs Sunday nights at 10/9c. All three shows are on CBS.