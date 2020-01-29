NCIS recap: Torres faces death, Bishop looks for revenge

This NCIS recap comes from Season 17, Episode 14. It aired on Tuesday, January 28 and covered a lot of ground in the one-hour presentation.

There was a lot at stake during this episode, as hinted at in the preview ahead of it airing. That included Agent Nick Torres being shown in the hospital following an accident.

The good news is that NCIS fans got a lot of answers tonight, there was some good character development, and the episode was well written from the start to the finish.

The bad news, though, is that a darker mystery was presented in the episode that hasn’t yet been resolved. But is it just misdirection from the writers as Season 17 continues?

NCIS recap: Season 17, Episode 14

The episode — called On Fire — began with Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop (played by Emily Wickersham) and Special Agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) becoming the victims of a hit-and-run.

When Bishop spoke about it to Gibbs (Mark Harmon) at the hospital, the emotion came through as she explained that Torres had pushed her out of the way to save her. The hero was hit, though, and clinging to life in the hospital.

With Torres struggling to stay alive and flatlining only to be brought back early in the episode, Bishop sought revenge against the guy who had driven the car. Gibbs also seemed to be heading down that path of revenge when Special Agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane (Maria Bello) tried to talk to him about the situation.

Later in the episode, the suspect who admitted to hitting Torres was found murdered. The writing was set up in a fashion to provide more than one suspect. The suspects included his girlfriend (who was later discovered to be the person who put him up to hitting Torres), a vengeful Bishop, and Gibbs trying to protect his team.

Did Agent Torres die on NCIS?

As the episode came to a close, the NCIS team caught the woman who was behind the hit on Torres. Torres was also saved by some top surgeons and he regained consciousness. In the end, he even had a moment with Bishop where they held hands. Does this mean a relationship could finally blossom?

The tricky twist to the episode was that while the woman admitted to a series of crimes, she denied that she had killed her boyfriend. So, who did it? Is she lying? Was someone else involved? Did Gibbs or Bishop carry out the murder in vengeance?

Answers aren’t coming right away, as NCIS is taking a week off. At least Torres survived, answering the immediate question about whether or not Wilmer Valderrama is coming back for more episodes.

