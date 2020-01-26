NCIS: L.A., NCIS: New Orleans not on tonight for CBS

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans aren’t on tonight. Not only are new episodes not getting rolled out by CBS, but the network also isn’t even showing repeats.

CBS will be airing the 62nd Grammy Awards during all of the primetime hours for Sunday night. This will be the case on the evening of January 26 for all time zones.

There is more bad news, as next Sunday is the Super Bowl, with the San Francisco 49ers playing the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL title. It means no new episodes on February 2, either.

When do NCIS spin-offs return to CBS?

The next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles doesn’t air until Sunday, February 16. As previously reported, we also have some spoilers about what will take place that night.

That’s a long time to wait to find out what the NCIS: L.A. cast is up to, especially with the mysteries surrounding Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) and whether she is leaving her job.

As for NCIS: New Orleans, the next new episode will also take place on February 16. It’s returning in a new time slow, with the NCIS spin-off moved to Sunday nights at 10/9c.

Can NCIS spin-offs survive on Sunday night CBS schedule?

One of the reasons that NCIS: NOLA was moved to Sunday nights was so that the network could have the FBI spin-off (FBI: Most Wanted) in the 10/9c time slot on Tuesday nights. That puts it right behind NCIS and FBI each week.

Moving NOLA to Sunday nights does give the NCIS spin-offs a nice block of television each week, but it is taking a really long time to actually get that schedule rolling. The wait has been difficult for fans, with many noting their disdain for these changes on social media.

There could be some changes coming to both programs, especially since NOLA still needs to replace Lucas Black (he played Christopher Lasalle), who was killed off earlier in Season 6.

With the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, the writers keep hinting that things could shift, especially with who might end up in charge of this branch and whether or not LL Cool J’s character (Sam) decides he wants to stop being an agent in the field.

Both NCIS spin-offs have openings to add youth to the cast, but viewers will have to wait and see what decisions are in store for the rest of the winter and spring 2020 episodes.

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans will soon air on Sunday nights beginning at 9/8c on CBS.