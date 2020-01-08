Is NCIS: New Orleans canceled? Fans get worried about new CBS lineup

A lot of NCIS: New Orleans fans have been searching for information about the show. That includes people searching for information on whether or not the show has been canceled.

Let’s jump right to the good news here. No, NCIS: New Orleans is not canceled. CBS decided to shake up the schedule, which forced then to move the NCIS spin-off to a new night.

Now, new episodes of NCIS: New Orleans will air on Sunday nights. The time slot will remain the same, as fans can tune in at 10/9c each week to see the show.

Unfortunately, as previously reported, there won’t be any new episodes for NOLA fans for a while. The next new episode won’t air until Sunday, February 16 on CBS.

There are going to be a lot of repeat episodes holding down the time slot until that day, so it will give fans of the show a chance to rewatch the first Season 6 episodes. It will also give potential new viewers a chance to enjoy the last few episodes of Lucas Black playing Christopher Lasalle. Just don’t spoil it for them. Yet.

While it was still getting good viewership numbers on Tuesday nights, the decision to move NOLA wasn’t due to that or even that the show is at risk of getting canceled. CBS wanted to give its new show, FBI: Most Wanted, a shot at drawing in a lot of new viewers. The cast is a pretty good one for fans of its parent show, FBI.

It may be frustrating to a lot of NCIS: New Orleans fans that the show has been moved to a new night, but it’s also possible that having NCIS: Los Angeles as the lead-in could be a good thing. It gives the writers some prime opportunities for crossover episodes.

Before the second half episodes of Season 6 arrive on February 16, there is a lot of time to re-watch the first 10 episodes and get ready for when the 2020 premiere airs.

NCIS: New Orleans will air Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.