When is NCIS: New Orleans coming back in 2020?

NCIS: New Orleans isn’t on tonight when the CBS schedule for Tuesday nights gets started in 2020. That is because the network moved the show to Sunday nights in order to clear a spot for its new show, FBI: Most Wanted.

Repeat episodes for NOLA are already airing on Sunday nights, as the show has taken up residence behind NCIS: Los Angeles on the CBS TV schedule. The new time slot for the show is at 10/9c on that new night.

Unfortunately, fans of the show, at least the ones who stuck around after Christopher Lasalle was killed off, are still going to have to wait a while before the first new episode of 2020 finally gets released on the network.

The next new episode of the show will debut on Sunday, February 16. Yes, that seems like a really long time to wait, but it’s what CBS decided to do with the program.

At least the network gave viewers some intriguing episodes to wrap up the first half of Season 6, with actor Eddie Cahill appearing on the cast as Eddie Barrett for an exciting storyline. Many CBS viewers enjoyed seeing him back on one of the hit shows after the time he had spent on the CSI: New York cast.

When the show finally does return, NOLA fans should expect that a new agent starts filling in the empty slot that occurred when Lasalle (played by Lucas Black) died on the show. It was a tragic moment for the cast and for the viewers, so it’s good that they have taken their time with possible replacements.

Until NCIS: New Orleans comes back in 2020, fans can watch new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles at 9/8c on Sunday nights and new episodes of NCIS at 8/7c on Tuesday nights. Both shows have returned for their current seasons and Cote de Pablo will appear again as Ziva David for the January 7 episode of NCIS.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.