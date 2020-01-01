Who is on the FBI: Most Wanted cast, when is series premiere?

The FBI: Most Wanted cast will soon be introduced to the CBS audience. Some of the faces may be pretty familiar to fans of FBI, as this spin-off is going to use some characters that appeared in a Season 1 episode of the parent show.

The show itself is going to tell stories about the Fugitive Task Force, which tracks down and captures people who appear on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. The premise should provide exciting television each week.

During the first season of FBI, one episode spent a lot of time focused on the Fugitive Task Force, introducing viewers to how the team works and why it is a necessary branch of the Bureau.

Who is on the FBI: Most wanted cast?

The primary players are Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathanial Arcand as Clinton Skye.

People listed as recurring cast members are Yaya Gosselin as Tali LeCroix and Lorne Cardinal as Nelson Skye.

McMahon is well known for his roles as Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck, as Cole Turner on Charmed, and as Victor Von Doom in the Fantastic Four movies. He was also recently on Runaways as Jonah.

Lutz is best known for his role as Emmett Cullen in the Twilight films. He also appeared in The Expendables 3 and The Legend of Hercules.

Sternberg has been seen on the shows Emerald City and Mars, Castle-Hughes played Obara Sand on Game of Thrones, and Arcand appeared on Heartland as Scott Cardinal.

When is series premiere of FBI: Most Wanted?

The first episode of the season will air on Tuesday, January 7. The show takes over the vacated time slot of NCIS: New Orleans, airing each night at 10/9c. This will allow the spin-off to follow NCIS and FBI on the CBS schedule every Tuesday night.

For viewers planning to tune in, this is also the perfect opportunity to go back and watch Season 1, Episode 18 of FBI. That episode is called Wanted and it guest stars the fugitive team as they help out OA (Zeeko Zaki) and Maggie (Missy Peregrym) from the primary cast.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.