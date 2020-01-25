What happened to NCIS: New Orleans? No, it wasn’t canceled

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Questions about what happened to NCIS: New Orleans should have been expected. CBS played around with the schedule a lot this season and not a lot has been static in primetime for the network.

After the fall finale of NCIS: New Orleans — where Pride and his team finally took care of Eddie Barrett for good — CBS took the show off the schedule. Then, it was replaced by the FBI spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted.

Since FBI: Most Wanted took its time slot, repeat episodes of NCIS: New Orleans have been popping up at different times and on different nights. But it’s all been simply to pass the time until the show returns in its own new time slot.

With some impressive early FBI: Most Wanted ratings, it also guarantees that NOLA won’t ever get that time slot back on Tuesday nights.

What happened to NCIS: New Orleans? New night and time

NCIS: New Orleans has taken over the Sunday night time slot at 10/9c on CBS. Something that might make that even more confusing, though, is that the 62nd Grammy Awards air on January 26. So, CBS won’t even be showing a repeat episode of the Louisiana-based show.

In fact, it’s still quite a few weeks until the next new episode of NCIS: New Orleans even gets rolled out, which is why viewers trying to find it on the schedule seem to be worried that the NCIS spin-off got canceled.

When you have to work over the weekend. #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/ExJiIrykht — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) January 23, 2020

As for when the show airs it’s next new episode, that is going to be on Sunday, February 16. It will follow the next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, which airs at 9/8c on CBS, and which has released some early spoilers.

How many seasons of NCIS: New Orleans?

This is Season 6 of NCIS: New Orleans and the show has been doing decent with overall viewers. It is still very strong with viewers aged 18-49, which is what advertisers look at when buying commercial sots.

There has been no news about NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 from CBS yet, which could be because the network wants to see if fans are going to follow the NCIS spin-off to Sunday nights. Hopefully, with NCIS: Los Angeles leading off the block of shows, there will also be a number of crossover events to draw eyes to the program.

Catch up on #NCISNOLA while you wait for the show to return Sunday, February 16th at 10/9c.https://t.co/Xx4x46sXSq pic.twitter.com/jMahzzwEHl — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) December 26, 2019

As a reminder, the NCIS: New Orleans winter premiere is going to be on Sunday, February 16. From there, many more Season 6 episodes will air in the time slot as we find out what the NOLA cast is going to be up to following the loss of Agent Christopher Lasalle.

Despite losing Lucas Black on the NOLA cast, the show still boasts Scott Bakula as NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride, Vanessa Ferlito as Agent Tammy Gregorio, Necar Zadegan as Agent Hannah Khoury, Rob Kerkovich as Sebastian Lund, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Patton Plame, and CCH Pounder as Doctor Loretta Wade.

.@CCHPounder has been named an #NAACPImageAwards nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – congrats! 🎉 #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/LLzpHUA9Dw — CBS TV Studios (@CBSTVStudios) January 9, 2020

NCIS: New Orleans will air Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.