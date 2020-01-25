NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers — When does show come back to CBS?

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about the next new episode of the show have been revealed, but CBS fans have to wait quite a while to see the cast on TV again.

Hopefully, viewers enjoyed the last episode — when Marty Deeks’ mom stopped by for a visit — because that kicked off another long hiatus for the show.

This Sunday, the 62nd Grammy Awards will take over all the CBS primetime slots. It means the network won’t even be showing repeat episodes.

Then, on the following Sunday, CBS is rolling out older episodes of NCIS, FBI, and NCIS: New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl programming. It’s understandable but no less disappointing for patient L.A. fans.

When does NCIS: Los Angeles return to CBS?

According to CBS, the next new episode for the NCIS: Los Angeles cast is on Sunday, February 16. That’s nearly another month of waiting for viewers to see Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and Daniela Ruah back on the small screen.

At least the long wait will help generate interest for the final NCIS: L.A. Season 11 episodes?

Mama Deeks coming through with the life goals. You only live once peeps! #NCISLA #Deeks pic.twitter.com/OU3mmUgU6n — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 21, 2020

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers — February 16 episode

A brief synopsis for Season 11, Episode 14 has been revealed, giving some hints about what will happen when the show finally does return. It reads as follows:

“The NCIS team investigates the murder of a Naval warfare engineer at a spoken poetry event. Also, Callen asks Nell to assist him in a worldwide search for Anna’s whereabouts.”

Callen’s ex, Anna Kolcheck (played by Bar Paley), was referenced during the last episode. First, Deeks asked Callen about it when they were partnered up on a case. Then, Callen appeared to be tracking her when the episode faded to black.

The title of Episode 14 is Commitment Issues, again referring to something that Deeks and Sam have referenced many times when talking to Callen about his love life. Is he finally ready to commit to a relationship? Or is this storyline going to lead to more drama and consternation when it comes to Anna being on the show?

Despite having to wait for new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles to arrive on CBS, at least there is some good news in the mix.

There are still a lot of new episodes set to air in spring 2020, so Season 11 still has a lot to touch on before it heads to break. So, make sure to tune in and show the network that you want NCIS: L.A. Season 12.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.