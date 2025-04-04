Bozoma Saint John faces off with ‘liar’ Kyle Richards in RHOBH reunion sneak peek

This might be Bozoma Saint John’s first reunion, but don’t expect the newbie to hold back.

A sneak peek of Part 2 shows her going head-to-head with Kyle Richards after calling her a “liar.”

Bozoma called out the OG earlier in the season for her relationship with Dorit Kemsley’s estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

Dorit was upset to discover that the mom of four remained friends with PK, but the brunette beauty claimed they only exchanged memes online.

However, the other women noticed the discrepancy when Kyle’s text messages proved that her interaction with PK was more than that.

Bozoma, who quickly bonded with Dorit, held Kyle’s feet to the fire for trying to downplay her interactions with PK.

Meanwhile, the Bravo fans are chiming in, reiterating the sentiment that Kyle lied.

Bozoma Saint John and Kyle Richards face off at the RHOBH reunion

Bozoma was asked about calling Kyle a liar during an interview from March, which was discussed during the Season 14 reunion.

“I don’t know if Kyle knew that I thought she was a liar or that I think she is a liar,” she proclaimed in the throwback clip. “That girl was lying.”

“Oh wow, okay. I’ve never been accused of being a liar,” responds Kyle after seeing the video.

“Well, there were lies told,” retorts Bozoma. “You said you were texting jokes and memes, and then it was discovered you said something else.”

“I never lie,” affirms Kyle.

“From my perspective, there were omissions,” reasons Bozoma. “Omission equals lies.

Kyle defends her relationship with PK and says she doesn’t gossip about Dorit, except when she spoke to him about their heated feud.

Dorit chimes in, engaging in a back-and-forth with Kyle and calling her “juvenile” for trying to get PK on her side.

RHOBH viewers call out Kyle for lying

The RHOBH preview was posted online, and viewers are already chiming in and siding with Bozoma.

“Kyle did lie,” exclaimed a commenter. “That text was more than just jokes and memes. Kyle showed the personal text message to them at Chuck e cheese, so it’s on camera, she lied.”

“Kyle has lied so many times; we can run down the list of stuff she’s lied about,” wrote someone else.

“Kyle NEVER tells the truth and is never authentic. That is why the audience turned on her years ago,” one RHOBH viewer added.

Someone posted, “Plenty of people have called Kyle a liar. Cause she lies.”

Another commenter added, “People who say ‘I don’t lie’ are actually the biggest liars 😂😂.”

RHOBH viewers weigh in. Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

Are you Team Kyle or Team Bozoma?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.