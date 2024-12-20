RHOBH’s Kyle Richards says there’s ‘nothing weird’ between her and PK amid ‘silly’ rumors

Kyle Richards shared some interesting news with Garcelle Beauvais in a past episode, but that might have been a bad idea.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confessed that she’s been in contact with Dorit Kemsley’s estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

Garcelle was shocked and viewers felt it was inappropriate behavior from the OG, especially given her fallout with Dorit.

Kyle recently discussed the situation, noting “nothing weird” was going on between her and PK, and calling those insinuations “silly.”

The Bravolebrity was a guest on the December 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and during the late-night show, she was grilled about her life.

At one point, PK became a topic of conversation and Kyle revealed they hadn’t communicated in a long time.

Kyle Richards slams ‘silly’ insinuations about her and PK

Andy got straight to the point on WWHL, asking Kyle, “When was the last time you actually spoke to PK?”

“Oh, I don’t even remember…a long time,” she responded.

“The PK thing is silly,” continued the mom of four. “I mean, obviously there’s nothing weird with PK and me; no offense, he’s one of the girls and he would own up to that, by the way.”

As for PK’s bromance with Kyle’s estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, that relationship is still going strong.

The duo had an epic boy’s getaway and got dragged for partying like frat boys with Summer House star Kyle Cooke back in November.

However, they shared a touching moment in the RHOBH premiere as PK confided in Mauricio about his separation, and we’ll likely see more of the duo as the season goes on.

RHOBH is on a break until 2025

Meanwhile, viewers will miss out on the Beverly Hills drama for the next few weeks because the show is taking a hiatus.

Episode 5, High Horses and Low Blows, was the last one for 2024 and it gave us a lot to sink our teeth into.

We’ll have to slowly chew on that until January 7, 2025, when RHOBH returns with Episode 6, Venom in the Viper Room.

The first episode for the new year will focus on newbie Bozoma Saint John’s hot and heavy romance and give us more insight into her personal life.

Also, if you thought the feud was over between Kyle and Dorit, think again, because it’s going down in the Viper Room between the duo as soon as the show returns.

Check out Kyle’s WWHL appearance below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.