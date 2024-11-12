RHOBH’s Kyle Richards says ‘there’s more to the story’ regarding fallout with Dorit Kemsley

Kyle Richards recently shared some insight into her feud with Dorit Kemsley, and sadly, this friendship might be over for good.

We saw the former friends in a heated altercation during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, but the pair have yet to resolve their issues.

The feud continued while filming Season 14 and is still ongoing.

Dorit recently explained her mindset going into the season, noting that she was done being a pushover.

The mom of two didn’t go into details regarding her issues with Kyle, but the OG had no problem explaining how things went wrong between them.

According to Kyle, there’s “more to the story” than viewers saw on the show, and she shared more details in a recent interview.

Kyle Richards gives more insight into her fallout with Dorit Kemsley

We know some of the backstory behind Kyle and Dorit’s feud, as the pair became distant when Kyle started hanging out with Morgan Wade.

However, during a chat with Housewives Nightcap, the RHOBH star gave more insight into their fallout, noting that a few things happened at BravoCon that she didn’t like.

When asked about Mauricio Umansky during their time apart, Kyle recalled an instance that brought her close to tears.

However, Dorit “made some comment like, ‘Oh, she doesn’t really care. She just turns it on,’ and that really bothered me,” admitted Kyle.

“How good of a friend can you be to me if you not only think that but would say that?”

Another incident that upset Kyle at BravoCon occurred when someone commented on their friend Teddi Mellencamp.

Kyle said she and Erika Jayne defended Teddi, but Dorit said nothing.

“I thought, ‘Okay, well now you’re showing me more of your character by not sticking up for our friend,'” reasoned Kyle.

She continued, “It was just a number of things, and I was just at a point in my life where I only have room for people that are my true friends right now.”

Kyle and Dorit’s RHOBH feud has been brewing since Season 13

In case you need a refresher, things got tense between Kyle and Dorit in Season 13 as rumors swirled about the 55-year-old’s alleged romance with Morgan Wade.

The RHOBH star wasn’t too happy with Dorit’s comments about her and Morgan during filming, and she distanced herself from the Beverly Beach star.

However, when Kyle contacted her days before they were set to film the Season 13 reunion, Dorit accused her of being manipulative.

Dorit also leaked Kyle’s text, a further act of betrayal for the OG.

Check out Kyle’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres Tuesday, November 19, at 8/7c on Bravo.