RHOBH stars Mauricio Umanksy and PK Kemsley dragged for behavior at Summer House star Kyle Cooke’s DJ set

Mauricio Umansky and Paul “PK” Kemsley were spotted hanging out with other Bravo stars over the weekend at Kyle Cooke’s latest DJ gig.

The Summer House star has entered his DJ era, and the Bravo family has come out in droves to support him.

However, we have to say that seeing PK and Mauricio, there partying it up was not on our bingo card.

Kyle’s DJ set took place in Miami, with the Instagram account @bravobravobravobri sharing an IG Story from @lechuga_nessa at the event.

Mauricio and PK were in the footage along with Kyle’s Summer House costars Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson.

While the guys were having a blast, not everyone was here for the Bravo hang.

The comments section was filled with haters slamming the newly single men for hanging out and partying with the younger Bravo stars.

“And this is the new version of Peter Pan. Little boys who will never grow up,” read a comment, while another said, “Peterpan tribe.”

One critic even declared that Peter Pan would not have stayed at Kyle’s party.

Pic credit: @bravobravobravobri/Instagram

“Put your top back on mate! You are in your fifties!” wrote a critic.

Another expressed, “Careful boys,your midlife crisis is showing 🙄How embarrassing for them.”

Mauricio was also told to grow up by one critic.

Pic credit: @bravobravobravobri/Instagram

The sentiment that Maurico needs to grow up was mentioned more than once, as were the guys giving off “ick” vibes in the video.

“These men are children, no wonder they’re all getting divorced lol,” read a remark.

Pic credit: @bravobravobravobri/Instagram

Not all of the comments were slamming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills men. They got plenty of support considering their separation from Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

“If the ladies can do it why cant they! Luann de Lesseps still parties with the best of them!” said a fan.

Mauricio’s good looks were also mentioned, and a fan said he’s in his “wild era” now that he’s no longer married.

Pic credit: @bravobravobravobri/Instagram

The trolls calling out PK and Mauricio comes ahead of the RHOBH Season 14 premiere.

Will PK Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky be on Season 14 of RHOBH?

The fallout of Kyle and Mauricio’s split and Dorit and PK’s split will be front and center when the Beverly Hills ladies return.

During an interview on Live With Kelly and Mark, Kyle confirmed that not only does she film with Mauricio, but the two guys filmed scenes together without the women.

It seems fans will get all sides of the story as these former couples embark on the single chapter in their lives. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, that’s evident from Dorit’s behavior in the trailer.

What do you think of PK and Mauricio hanging with the Summer House guys?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres on Tuesday, November 19 at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.