RHOBH viewers side with Dorit Kemsley amid heated feud with Kyle Richards

If you missed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 premiere, you need to watch it right away, and if you’ve already seen it, you should watch it again.

Yes, it was that good, and the breakout star was none other than Dorit Kemsely.

Andy Cohen recently teased an activated Dorit, and he was right; in the first few minutes, she clocked in and never clocked out.

That didn’t bode well for Kyle Richards, as she attempted to hash out her issues with the Beverly Beach founder during the first group event for the season.

Things didn’t pan out the way Kyle envisioned because Dorit had a few bones to pick with the OG.

Things took such a turn during the tense interaction that Kyle eventually walked away from Dorit, as the mom of two told her, “Grace time is over!”

Viewers quickly voiced their opinions about the rivalry between the two women, and the majority supported Dorit.

RHOBH fans side with Dorit Kemsley as her feud with Kyle Richards heats up

The heated confrontation between Kyle and Dorit in the premiere episode garnered a lot of feedback online.

Unfortunately for Kyle, RHOBH viewers are Team Dorit on this one, and we have the poll results to prove it.

The Instagram account @rhonjobsessed shared a clip of Kyle and Dorit’s argument and asked followers to choose their team.

Of the 998 responses, 84 percent voted for Dorit and only 16 percent sided with Kyle.

Viewers bash Kyle on social media

The scene between the once-close friends has fans going off on the OG after she used a moment from BravoCon 2023 as the reason why she’s upset with Dorit.

Dorit didn’t believe that excuse and viewers aren’t buying it either.

“Is Kyle for real? 🙄 girl is reaching,” someone exclaimed.

“Not something from BRAVOCON- give me a f**king break Kyle 😭,” added someone else.

A comment said, “LMAO, Kyle, you’re ridiculous. I love this side of Dorit.”

Another added, “Kyle is REACHING with that one…shocked to say I’m team Dorito!”

One RHOBH viewer also reasoned, “Kyle has always been the villain on this show and I really hope people can see that. It’s really time to move on from her and these manufactured storylines she keeps creating.”

Who are you siding with in the feud between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley? Sound off in the comment section below.

