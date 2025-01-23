RHOBH’s Bozoma Saint John brands Kyle Richards the most ‘two-faced’ cast member

Bozoma Saint John has been a breath of fresh air on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

After years of failed casting additions, it’s clear she has staying power and will be with the Bravo hit for the years to come.

There’s so much storyline potential because she’s unafraid to speak her mind, which has earned her the ire of Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards.

Bozoma came into the season with minimal connections to the cast but carved out a surprising bond with Dorit Kemsley.

Bozoma understood a lot was happening between Dorit and the other ladies, but the pair clicked from the get-go despite certain cast members trying to turn her against her newfound friend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During a recent Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance, Bozoma was put in the hot seat to play a game that promised juicy intel about how she feels about her co-stars.

It’s no surprise that she said Kyle’s name when she was asked which cast member was the most two-faced.

Kyle has had a rough season on RHOBH

Kyle isn’t having the best season, and many believe she’s struggling with her crumbling reign as the group’s Queen Bee.

Kyle is being held accountable for her actions for the first time in a long time. Previously, she could shift the blame and the conversation because she had control of certain situations.

Although Bozoma hasn’t been immersed in much drama throughout RHOBH Season 14, she fits into the cast like a glove, thanks to her commentary and impressive accomplishments.

However, there have been questions about whether she’ll walk away from RHOBH after a single season following a recent social media post in which she said she “quit” something she had been working on over the last year.

Has Bozoma Saint John already quit RHOBH?

There’s no official confirmation that this was related to RHOBH, but it could be linked to the myriad business endeavors in which Bozoma is involved.

It’s hard to imagine her revealing her exit from RHOBH as the season is airing because that would likely go against the iron-clad NDAs the cast signed to get on the show in the first place.

However, things could change in the final episodes of the season, which could indicate why Bozoma may want to leave the reality series after a one-season stint.

All we can do is tune into the series as it airs for answers, but we’re sure Kyle will fire back about being dubbed the most “two-faced” cast member by Bozoma.

Kyle famously quit filming for a week after a spa day that resulted in her in a screaming match with her co-stars.

What are your thoughts on Bozoma’s words about Kyle?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.