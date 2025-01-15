Here’s why Kyle Richards ‘quit’ RHOBH briefly

The Real Housewives of Season 14 has been coming in hot since the premiere.

Kyle Richards’ feud with Dorit Kemlsey has taken the show to new heights.

It’s been a rough couple of seasons for Kyle, who has been navigating the drama with Dorit and her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Putting her struggles on reality TV has only made things more challenging for Kyle, but she knows that’s what she signed up for.

However, things come to a head for Kyle in the next episode of RHOBH, and she walks away from her costars and the show.

No, Kyle wasn’t putting on an act for ratings or a storyline; she did, in fact, briefly quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Here’s why Kyle Richards ‘quit’ RHOBH

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Kyle admitted she did stop filming the show during Season 14. Kyle shared she was struggling with depression and anxiety at the time because of various things in her life.

“I just didn’t have it in me anymore. I was at a point where I was so depressed, frankly. I’m not someone who gets depressed. I’ve had anxiety my entire life but never depression, and I really felt like I was struggling with depression and I expressed that. And I just felt like I could not go into scenarios all the time and just have everyone coming at me,” she expressed to the outlet.

Kyle reiterated that she really did walk away and take a break from the show. She admitted she told production she couldn’t film right then.

Since Kyle’s an RHOBH OG and never said she needed time away, production gave her a break. Kyle explained that production was supportive, telling her to take as much time as needed.

In the end, Kyle stepped back from filming for about a week. Kyle shared that a week equates to about one episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Will Kyle be missing from RHOBH amid her break?

Obviously, fans are asking whether Kyle will be off-screen during her break or if the issue will even be addressed at all.

RHOBH has broken the fourth wall before, so it would make sense to address her taking a step back. It’s part of Kyle’s Season 14 storyline, and fans deserve to see it play out, not be glossed over or ignored.

Plus, the rest of the cast, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and newbie Bozoma Saint John, will all be talking about Kyle not filming. We definitely want to hear what they have to say about the hot topic.

Whatever goes down, RHOBH fans will find out soon because Kyle walks out in the next episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.