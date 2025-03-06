Did Kyle Richards leave the RHOBH reunion in tears?

Kyle Richards must have felt the heat during her 14th time on stage with host Andy Cohen.

The OG and her castmates gathered to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on February 28, and as usual, there were many tears.

A recent report claimed Kyle turned on the waterworks when her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, became a topic of conversation.

Sources also claim that Kyle stormed off the reunion stage twice while filming the big event.

However, she wasn’t the only one with drama, which shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Things reportedly got heated between Garcelle Beauvais and newbie Bozoma Saint John. That’s something we didn’t see coming.

The duo had a minor misunderstanding in a previous episode but aside from that, they’ve been getting along all season.

Kyle Richards reportedly walked off the RHOBH reunion stage

OK Magazine shared information from their sources about what went down when the RHOBH cast gathered to film the Season 14 reunion.

Interestingly, the insider claimed the event was “kind of boring” overall, but there was some drama in the mix.

“Kyle [Richards] walked off [the reunion set] twice,” the source revealed. “She was crying half the time.”

The reason for Kyle’s tears was a conversation about Mauricio Umansky, with her castmates claiming he has been seeing other women for quite some time.

“They said Kyle was lying for years and knew for years, but kept the lie going for the show,” said the insider.

Mauricio was also a hot topic in the latest RHOBH episode when he was caught in paparazzi photos kissing a mystery woman during his trip to Spain.

Did things get heated between Garcelle Beauvais and Bozoma Saint John?

Another teaser for the RHOBH reunion is that things “erupted” between Garcelle and Bozoma.

The duo had a tense moment in a previous episode when Garcelle called out the newbie for constantly defending Dorit Kemsley.

Dorit and Bozoma have become fast friends since she joined the show and the other women are having difficulties understanding their close bond.

Bozoma has pointed out Garcelle’s hypocrisy given her constant defense of her bestie Sutton Stracke.

That was likely the source of the contention between Garcelle and Bozomo at the reunion. The insider didn’t provide specifics, just that “Garcelle and Boz were against one another.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.