Here’s what we know about the mystery woman Mauricio Umansky was spotted kissing

Mauricio Umansky is causing a stir online after he was spotted kissing a mystery woman in Spain.

Those images prompted his estranged wife Kyle Richards to remove “wife” from her Instagram bio officially signaling the end of their marriage.

It’s been almost a year since the couple confirmed they were separated while still living under the same roof.

Mauricio has since moved out and has now moved on as evidenced by the heavy PDA we witnessed in a video that is making the rounds online.

The clip showed Mauricio as he touched down at the airport and was met by a mystery blonde.

The two shared a tight embrace before locking lips and leaving the airport together, but who is Mauricio’s new lady?

Who is the mystery woman Mauricio Umansky was spotted kissing?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are curious to know more about the woman who has now replaced Kyle.

Her name is Nikita Kahn, a European-born actress and model who resides in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old is a philanthropist, animal rights activist, and the founder and CEO of her interior design studio, Solagio with a reported net worth of $25 million.

As for her Hollywood career, Nikita has several movie roles to her credit, including two set for a 2024 release. As noted in her IMDb, she also has an executive producer credit for the 2017 movie The Last Animal.

Nikita is rumored to have dated tech billionaire Larry Ellison when she was 19 years old and he was 66, and the couple stayed together for over a decade –seemingly calling it quits sometime in 2023.

As for when Mauricio and Nikita kicked off their romance, that’s hard to say; it’s the first time they have been publicly spotted out together.

Here’s what people are saying about Mauricio’s new love interest

Bravo fan page @bravoandcocktails_ posted a photo of Mauricio’s new love interest on Instagram and the post garnered a lot of feedback.

“Who cares? Kyle has also moved on with a 28-year-old. Fair is fair,” a commenter said

“They both are dating people younger than some of their children. Ick,” added someone else.

One Instagram user reasoned, “People are allowed to be happy. Life is too short. If Kyle is finding her happiness, so should Mo.”

Pic credit: @bravoandcocktails_/Instagram

People also recognized Nikita with someone writing, “Oh it’s her?? she’s a famous sugar baby in LA. She was with the owner of Nobu Malibu. I think he had named a restaurant on the beach after her 🥱.”

Another stated, “I thought she was dating billionaire Larry Ellison?! What a downgrade if it’s the same chick.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.