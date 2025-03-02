Sutton Stracke reacts after filming RHOBH reunion plus seating chart revealed

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is winding to a close, and the cast recently gathered to film the Season 14 reunion.

This will be interesting given everything that has played out so far.

Due to her behavior this season, Sutton Stracke will be in the hot seat.

So it’s no surprise that she took to social media to share an update after filming the big event.

Bravo also posted the seating chart, and despite causing drama all season, the Southern belle did not snag a seat next to Andy Cohen.

Read on to find out which lucky or unlucky duo got the coveted positions beside the reunion host.

Meanwhile, this marked Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly’s first reunion and we’re eager to see how the newbies performed.

Jennifer was admittedly nervous about the February 28 taping, posting a video online as she drove to the event.

Sutton Stracke reacts after filming the RHOBH Season 14 reunion

RHOBH executive producer Alex Baskin shared a photo of the reunion seating chart on his Instagram Story, tagging all the cast members.

“RHOBH reunion in action,” he wrote.

Sutton reshared the post along with an update on how things went at the reunion, noting that she “survived.”

Meanwhile, the seating chart shows that Dorit Kemsley and OG Kyle Richards got the coveted first seats on either side of the reunion host, Andy Cohen.

The former friends have been feuding all season, and at this point, it’s hard to tell if their relationship can ever go back to the way it was.

Dorit’s new bestie Bozoma Saint John snagged the second chair next to her, followed by Erika Jayne and Kathy Hilton at the very end.

On the other side next to Kyle were Sutton, Garcelle Beauvais, and Jennifer Tilly at the end.

Sutton Stracke reacts after the RHOBH reunion. Pic credit: @suttonstracke/Instagram

Jennifer Tilly films her first reunion

While Jennifer Tilly has made prior appearances on RHOBH, this is her first season as an official friend of the show and her first reunion.

The Cult of Chucky actress posted a video while on her way to the filming with her friend Jeff Bass by her side.

“We are on our way to film the reunion; Jeff is scared,” said Jennifer laughingly.

“I’m bringing Jeff to be my comfort animal because it’s very stressful,” she continued. “I hear from Sutton that reunions are very stressful.”

There were recent rumors that the RHOBH cast was unhappy with Jennifer and wanted the newbie off the show.

However, the easygoing 66-year-old has been getting along with her castmates all season and there has been nothing to indicate that those rumors are true.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.