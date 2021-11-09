Big Ed Brown shows off 5-story billboard with his face on it, 90 Day Fiance fans take aim

Big Ed is back for another season of 90 Day: The Single Life. Pic credit: discovery+

Big Ed Brown is back for another season of 90 Day: The Single Life, and as the spinoff gets ready to kick off Season 2, they are going all out to spread the word.

The 90 Day Fiance spinoff even has a 5-story billboard on display on Sunset Boulevard, a famous strip of Los Angeles that is certainly getting some attention.

Big Ed shows off his face on a huge billboard

Big Ed lives in San Diego, which isn’t far from Los Angeles, but it turns out that a fan sent him photos of the new billboard, which he turned around and showed off to his fans on Instagram.

The 90 Day Fiance star is clearly excited about finding his face on Sunset Blvd, writing in the caption of the photo, “Someone just sent me this 4 story billboard on sunset..!”

The billboard also included images of two other 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 cast members — Stephanie Matto and Jeniffer Tarazona.

Big Ed also chose to share a TikTok video he made of the billboard that included black and white and color versions of the photo.

Not everyone is happy to see Big Ed back on TV

While Big Ed is excited to see himself on TV and on the oversized billboard, not everyone is happy to have him back.

After all, there has been quite a bit of controversy surrounding the 90 Day Fiance star. He’s been accused of sexual assault by a woman who goes by Lordakeet on TikTok.

He was also called out for the way he treated Rose Vega on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Not to mention the shocking phone call that got leaked between Big Ed and Liz Woods, who he is rumored to have reconciled with ahead of Season 2 of The Single Life.

So when Big Ed shared his billboard photo, it should surprise no one that he got blasted in the comments.

“First time women have to look up to see you,” one commenter wrote, taking a dig at Big Ed’s height.

Another wrote, “That building just lost 50% property value with you on it.”

Yet another said, “He is not a good person” while another commented that they thought he was engaged to Liz.

As even more comments flowed in, someone wrote, “You really think you’re the s**t huh.”

While another called Big Ed out, writing, “So obsessed with himself. Eww. Can’t wait til he’s off tv.”

“Hard pass, you’re just not a nice person,” wrote another.

None of that seemed to bother Big Ed, who certainly has made a name for himself within the 90 Day Fiance world. Despite all the controversy, he’s one of the most recognizable faces on TLC and Discovery+ now.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres on Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.