Big Ed returns to Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life hoping he’ll finally find love

Guess who’s back, back again. No, it’s not Eminem but rather the bad boy of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life — Big Ed Brown. The San Diego native has officially signed on for Season 2.

TLCMe shared the good news on Thursday, but fans have had mixed reactions. Big Ed has been a polarizing character on the hot TLC spin-off series mainly due to his affinity for dating much younger women.

Big Ed’s back story

His first time on the show, he dated a young woman from the Philippines named Rosemarie Vega. The match was uncomfortable from the start, and it only went downhill from there.

Big Ed created some cringe-worthy moments, like when he asked Rose to shave her legs or showed her the silky lingerie he had bought. It also didn’t help that he did not adapt well to a third-world country living situation.

The photographer struck fans as a man who often falls in and out of love too quickly. Big Ed’s controlling temperament has left a bad taste in many viewers’ mouths.

After his failed overseas excursion, he tried his luck on the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, where he met Liz Marie, a young waitress with one daughter. Surprisingly the young mother actually liked him.

But soon after the tell-all, an explicit video was released that showed Big Ed yelling, gaslighting, and cursing at Liz. Immediately fans were up in arms and tried to have him removed from further seasons.

TLC fans wanted Ed gone

But it looks like fans’ demands have fallen on deaf ears. Since the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life ended, Big Ed has been hitting the gym in hopes of improving himself.

As for Liz, she is capitalizing on her 15 minutes of fame just like Rose did. Liz can often be caught on Instagram, filling her followers in on her daily activities. Big Ed does not seem to be impressed with her popularity.

New and old faces returning

Gossip mills have reported that Natalie Mordovtseva will also be joining the cast after her split from Mike Youngquist. Danielle Jbali and Molly Hopkins have also been confirmed, according to @that_mommy_says_bad_words. The account also shared that Fernanda Flores was unconfirmed while Andrew Kenton may be sitting on the bench.

With a whole new summer of love ahead of Big Ed, viewers are wondering who he will find to woo this time around and hope that the third time is the charm.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life returns on August 9 on Discovery+.