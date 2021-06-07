Liz Woods shares petition to have Big Ed removed from TLC. Pic credit:Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life star Liz Woods is making it clear that she has no plans to reconcile with Big Ed and her latest action just solidified that!

The brunette beauty is currently promoting a Change.org petition to have her ex removed from TLC for things he has allegedly done in the past.

The petition was started in 2020 but has recently been gaining traction once again– with over 22,000 of the 25,000 signatures needed to reach its latest goal.

And Liz is making sure that the petition gets the signatures needed, not only has she signed and contributed money to the cause she also shared it on Instagram.

Liz Woods wants Big Ed fired from TLC

The 90 Day: The Single Life star posted the petition against Big Ed in her Instagram stories with a link to the page also in her bio.

She also shared a message telling fans that she is passionate about this particular cause.

“Disown me, unfollow me or talk s**t!!! I don’t care,6500 more signatures to go!!!!” wrote Liza. “Comments will be disabled for a while so I can live in peace-and be passionate about something that @tlc doesn’t give a “f” about!”

And true to her word the single mom has indeed disabled her comments to protect herself from the Big Ed trolls who may have something to say.

Liz wants Big Ed banned from TLC. Pic credit:@e_92_marie/Instagram

Petition against Big Ed is gaining signatures

The petition against the former 90 Day Fiance star has certainly been garnering a lot of attention recently. Since Liz shared her post thousands more have signed the petition titled “TLC should remove Big Ed from their channel.”

The information reads in part “Big Ed has been adopted by TLC as their supposed break out star from their latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Sharp Media has taken him under their wing and promoted him and pushed him into the limelight.”

We don’t know much about the individual who created the petition except that the person is based in Brooklyn, New York and uses the initials TM.

TM continued to outline the reasons why TLC should sever ties with the San Diego native. “He has been accused of many things including sexual assault and displays questionable online behavior.”

TM levied several accusations against Big Ed citing a former coworker who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the TLC star, along with claims that Big Ed “chooses young girls to be on his Lives.”

The petition also accused Big Ed of “sex tourism” citing his stint on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as proof. They claim that the 55-year-old tried to spin his “predatory behavior” as a love story when he was featured on the show with Rose Vega.

There are many more claims listed in the petition as well.

90 Day:The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+