90 Day Fiance: Big Ed Brown sends a message to his haters amid drama with Liz Woods

Big Ed shares a message after his call with Liz goes viral.

Big Ed Brown has been the center of quite a bit of controversy lately after a phone call with ex-girlfriend Liz Woods was made public and subsequently went viral.

In the call, Ed had some choice words for Liz, most of them starting with the letter F. It seems that the 90 Day: The Single Life star was very upset after Liz drove a coworker home to El Cajon — a trip that she asked if he minded she made before she even set off.

The leaked argument sparked outrage among 90 Day Fiance fans who were already ready for Big Ed and Liz to go their separate ways. After all, he had already dumped her multiple times at that point and, despite promising to go to counseling together, did not follow through.

Now, it looks as though Big Ed is back on the dating sites and many 90 Day Fiance fans, horrified by what he said to Liz, are asking TLC to take him off the show for good.

Despite all of that drama over the past several days, it seems that Big Ed is unbothered, as he recently posted a message to let everyone know that he knows not everyone is going to like him.

Big Ed has a message for his haters

With 90 Day Fiance fans torn over whether they love or hate Big Ed, he has made it clear that he doesn’t care about those who can’t stand him.

In his latest Instagram stories message, Big Ed’s message says, “I’m too old to worry about who likes me and who dislikes me. I have more important things to do. If you love me, I love you. If you support me, I support you. If you hate me, I don’t care. Life goes on with or without you.”

Big Ed shared this message after his call with Liz was leaked.

It sounds like Big Ed is unbothered, even after all the outrage over the way he spoke to and treated Liz.

Big Ed has been thirsting over Katie Thurston

If Big Ed was heartbroken after his latest break up, we’d never know it. After all, he’s been letting all the pretty women know that he sees them lately, even upcoming The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston.

More than once now, Big Ed has been caught leaving comments on Katie’s Instagram photos to let her know how hot he thinks she is. It’s not clear if the 90 Day Fiance star thinks he might have a chance with Katie or if he just likes to leave messages for pretty women.

After all, Big Ed thirsting over Katie isn’t the first time he’s been called out. At the 90 Day: The Single Life reunion, Fernanda Flores told Liz that Ed was being extra about her roommate, asking Fernanda to say hi to her and that he thinks she’s really pretty.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.