90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’s Big Ed lied to Liz about therapy

Big Ed and Liz pose together prior to their split. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’s Big Ed Brown has been called out for once again lying to his ex-girlfriend, Liz Marie, after promising he would go to couples therapy with her. The second part of the reunion special aired on Discovery+ with Liz sharing that she was willing to give Big Ed a second chance, only he felt he could do better.

Liz made it perfectly clear to Shaun Robinson that she was ready to give their love connection another go even though Ed was a bit more hesitant. Even the rest of the 90 Day Fiance cast members urged her to walk away from the toxic relationship.

The 28-year-old revealed to fans during the first part of the reunion that her 55-year-old beau had actually dumped her and then flown to Las Vegas, where he boasted about having a few sugar babies fawn over him. The couple admitted the cause of their breakup was due to different love languages and too much drinking.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ed was often attacked for not understanding Liz’s needs and craving too much attention. Finally, it became clear to TLC viewers that he would rather be Big Ed, the reality star, instead of Ed, the doting boyfriend. But the couple was caught backstage talking by production.

Liz actually missed Big Ed during their split

“I’ve missed Ed a lot this last month,” she conceded. I still want to be with him, but he’s pushed me away so many times that I told him if we were giving it a fair chance, it has to be a fair chance, and I would want to go to therapy together and cut out our drinking.”

The conversation seemed to go smoothly until Fernanda Flores interjected herself, telling Liz that “he came up to me behind the scenes, and he told me to say hi to my roommate; she’s really pretty. Sneaky things like that to myself don’t make sense in what he’s telling you right now.”

It’s safe to say the couple won’t be getting back together

After the turmoil of part one, the second installment also brought intense feelings back to the surface for Liz. After hearing the mother of one speak, it became apparent that Big Ed molded her to be his perfect partner but then discarded her. Liz commented on @thecelebtalkguy Instagram post where she confirmed the San Diego native ghosted her.

The waitress wrote, “he 👻 me the next day 😂 so I’m single and not ready to mingle but have plenty of people trying to holler.” 90 Day Fiance fans were not thrilled with how he had treated her throughout the season, and even though Liz may be hurting now, they feel she is better off in the long run.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is available to stream on Discovery+