90 Day Fiance: Big Ed bets Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra’s engagement won’t last six months

The successful 90 Day Fiance spin-off, 90 Day: The Single Life. has seen some jaw dropping moments.

One moment that will go down as one of the bigger moments of the season will be Colt Johnson’s proposal to his girlfriend, Vanessa Guerra.

Although Vanessa may feel new to the 90 Day Fiance scene, she was actually a major reason Colt’s relationship with Jess Caroline didn’t work out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

After finally deciding to give a romantic relationship a chance, the couple struggled to find solid footing thanks to their previous relationship.

However, it seemed that both Colt and Vanessa were willing to set their difficulties aside and move forward together after he proposed to her in a recent episode.

Big Ed says Colt and Vanessa’s engagement won’t last

But the newly engaged couple doesn’t seem to have the full support of all their co-stars. In fact, another 90 Day Fiance star has even wagered that not only will they not make it down the aisle, but their engagement won’t last six months.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Ed shared his skepticism about the couple.

“I have a six-month wager on that,” Ed shared. “My feelings on that is he’s an interesting character. We didn’t get along well at all — big surprise — and his mom almost, like, wanted to jump out of her chair and smack me around, but I wish anyone success in a relationship.”

Vanessa has her own concerns about whether she and Colt can make their relationship last

Although he wishes them well, Ed explained that based on their past behaviors he can’t help but have his doubts.

“I just think I don’t hold a lot of stock in that on both ends because I have this belief that things always end as they begin, and it started out with both of them cheating on each other. And I just don’t think it’s a good situation,” Ed said.

“I’m an architect; when you build a house, you start with the weak foundation, and the house is going to fall down. So, I wish them luck. I hope they can find happiness for their sake. But I don’t know. Let’s wait and see,” he concluded.

Before Colt’s proposal, Vanessa shared her concerns surrounding their relationship and expressed that she was concerned that Colt would also cheat on her.

“I feel like I can’t live up to whatever it is you really want,” Vanessa told him. “And I really worry that you’d cheat on me too. I mean, I’m afraid of losing you, honestly.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to watch how the couple’s relationship plays out.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.