Colt Johnson announced engagement to Vanessa Guerra – and Larissa Lima had a surprising reaction

Colt popped the question to his girlfriend Vanessa during a trip to Big Bear Lake on the latest episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

It was a totally unexpected gesture from Colt that Vanessa was not ready for because they had only been officially together for a month. On top of that, they spent most of their trip and the month officially together, sorting out some deep problems in their relationship.

Vanessa, who is also a divorcee, expressed her concerns about Colt’s inconsistency and whether their relationship was ready to take the next step. She agreed to become engaged but put the stipulation that she needs to be engaged for about a year before she would feel ready to talk marriage.

Colt assured Vanessa that he is committed to working on their problems and said that he is closer to her than he ever was to his ex-wife, Larissa.

Colt made the official announcement over social media after The Single Life aired, and Larissa commented on the post and also made an odd post about the engagement to her Instagram story.

Colt and Vanessa’s engagement got attention from Colt’s ex-wife Larissa

Colt’s caption for his engagement announcement read, “The cat is out of the bag. I’m very happy to announce Vanessa @guerra_702 as my fiancé. I can’t wait to see what happens next…”

There was a surprising twist from Colt’s ex-wife, Larissa, who has generally always had contempt for him, in the comments of the engagement post. She wrote, “Congratulations ColtEe and Vanessa now you look very happy!!! Wishing you guys the best @guerra_702. And Debbie tooo.”

Larissa Lima commented on ex-husband Colt’s engagement announcement. Pic credit @savagecoltj/Instagram

Larissa’s comment got over 450 likes and received a “thank you” back from Colt.

Colt responded to Larissa’s warm Congratulations comment. Pic credit: @savagecoltj/Instagram

Larissa also went the extra mile to give Vanessa her blessing on the engagement by posting a picture of Vanessa and Colt to her story with a banner that read, “Bride Tribe” and a comment that read, “Just watched (star eyes emoji) @guerra_702.”

Colt and Larissa’s relationship has been volatile in the past

Larissa’s nice comment to Colt’s announcement was uncharacteristic of Larissa’s feeling and behavior towards Colt. And Colt’s dry but cordial thank you seems like a step in the right direction to make their past toxicity better.

Colt and Larissa weren’t even married a year before they called it quits due to irreconcilable differences and three separate domestic violence cases.

Larissa moved on quickly with another American man, Eric Nichols, and focused on her OnlyFans career and multiple plastic surgeries.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+