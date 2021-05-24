Newly single 90 Day Fiance star Big Ed Brown loves Katie Thurston’s new photo

Big Ed flirts with Katie Thurston on one of her recent Instagram uploads. Pic credit: ABC/TLC

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed is seemingly shooting his shot with Katie Thurston as her season of The Bachelorette approaches.

Katie recently uploaded a picture encouraging fans to come up with a witty caption.

“Caption this,” she prompted fan in the caption. “I’ll pin my top 3 favorites.”

In the picture, she wears a lacy tank top as she smolders into the camera.

Many fans wrote witty suggestions in the comments, but only three were chosen.

Is Big Ed one of those winners?

Big Ed flirts with Katie Thurston

Rather than entering his own caption submission, Big Ed use the opportunity to come onto Katie.

“Hello.!!” Big Ed wrote along with a fire emoji.

Unsurprisingly, Katie did not pick Big Ed’s comment as one of her top three to pin. Rather, she pinned three witty fan comments referencing her vibrator and other classic Bachelorette lines.

“When you’re at a party but can’t stop thinking about your vibrator,” the winning fan wrote.

The other two pinned comments are references to the infamous trope of someone being there for the right/wrong reasons.

“When he thinks he’s getting the rose but you already know he’s here for the wrong reasons,” the first fan commented.

“When he’s actually here for the right reasons,” the other fan wrote.

Big Ed is officially single

As 90 Day: The Single Life viewers know, Big Ed is now single after his relationship with Liz Marie went south.

Big Ed and Liz broke down what caused their breakup on the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All.

Big Ed was hoping Liz wasn’t going to show up at all for the Tell All, but that wasn’t the case.

Liz explained that she felt he pressured her to move too quickly in the relationship. She said that he would threaten to break up with her if she didn’t oblige. She expressed that she felt she had to change who she was to be what he wanted.

Big Ed ended up admitting that he thought the relationship moved too quickly as well.

She also said that they would drink and get into fights, which brought about the fight that lead to their breakup in Vegas.

Liz also said that just days after the breakup, Big Ed texted her about meeting other women and blocked her on social media.

Big Ed apologized for these actions, but the 90 Day: The Single Life cast still seems to be siding with Liz. Additionally, Big Ed started coming onto Fernanda who is just 22 years old.

Viewers don’t know if Katie found love yet. It seems that Big Ed hopes she hasn’t and is ready to step into the role of her boyfriend if Katie ended up leaving The Bachelorette alone.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.