Woman accuses Big Ed from Before the 90 Days of sexual harassment and assault on TikTok

A woman on TikTok has accused Big Ed from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days of sexual harassment and assault.

The claims have not been substantiated, but it has already led to some fan reactions on social media.

The TikTok user, who goes by the user name @lordakeet, posted a video on Saturday that lays out her claims against Ed Brown.

With music playing in the background, she videotapes herself while words crisscross the screen for a few minutes.

In her text, she states: “I would like to introduce you to the man who sexually harassed and assaulted me. I am done standing down. Ladies and gents introducing, Big Ed.”

The video on TikTok had already received over 332,000 views at the time of this article.

Did lordakeet reference Big Ed on prior Tik Tok video?

There is also an older video on this account where the woman in question may have been referring to Big Ed when she was posting to her account.

On that video, she writes “When you realize that creepy man was grooming you for 9 month.”

On still another video, she writes “The moment of finding out the guy who sexually harassed me for 9 months has moved to his next victim… In front of all America… I want to speak up, but signed a non disclosure agreement…”

She ended that particular video writing that “IDk WHAT TO DO!?”

Who is lordakeet on Tik Tok?

The secondary user name for lordakeet is Lolosworld on this particular account, possibly hinting that the woman’s name could be Lolo. Beyond that, though, it’s not really clear who she is, but it’s possible that she is referencing her brother in some of the other videos.

Below are a few social media posts that have already popped up from fans since lordakeet made her claims:

Anyone who loves or hates Big Ed should take a look at this video – seems like sexual harassment has been in the air lately. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/pPHYMg5a92 — John Yates (@JohnYates327) April 25, 2020

tw/ sexual assault, harassment

just found out that “big ED” aka “no neck ED” sexually harassed and assaulted several women and im- not even surprised or shocked :| — 𝔧𝔬𝔰𝔦𝔢| 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐖𝐄𝐈𝐑𝐃! (@Y0NGBLD) April 25, 2020

The number of posts will definitely increase as more people start to see this video, especially since the viewership numbers are steadily increasing by the minute.

As we stated at the opening of the article, these claims by this TikTok user have not been verified, so it is a tricky situation right now.

Fans of the show have already been bashing Big Ed during the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days for giving Rosemarie Vega a toothbrush. So this information might not go over very well, either.

During the next episode of the show, Big Ed and Rose also have an important segment, where Rose hopes for an engagement ring from Ed.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.