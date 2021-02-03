90 Day Fiance: Big Ed Brown apologized to Rosemarie Vega on Bares All

Big Ed speaks with Shaun Robinson regarding his past and current dating history. Pic credit: Discovery+

Love him or hate him, when you think 90 Day Fiance, Big Ed Brown is definitely the first to come to a lot of people’s minds.

He made his first appearance on the 90 Day Fiance franchise in the spin-off Before the 90 Days when he traveled to the Philippines to meet his girlfriend Rosemarie Vega.

His relationship was nothing short of controversial. From asking her to brush her teeth to shave her legs, viewers felt he crossed the line on more than a few occasions.

The trip to Rose’s home country was cut short once she realized he lied to her about wanting to have more kids. Once he told her about his vasectomy plans, she packed her bags and left him at the hotel heartbroken.

They hadn’t spoke since the Tell-All

On the latest episode of 90 Day Bares All, Big Ed to took the hot seat with Shaun Robinson.

Big Ed admitted he hasn’t spoken to Rosemarie since the fiery Tell-All.

Refreshing viewers’ minds with a clip from the Before the 90 Days Tell-All, Big Ed is seen saying, “You’ve been lying to me since day one. Knowing now what has transpired I’m convinced in my heart, I’m sorry, that she wanted to come here, that she never really loved me. She never did. “

Rosemarie left that conversation, never wanting any connection to Ed again.

Big Ed apologizes to Rosemarie

Surprisingly for Big Ed, Rosemarie was open to talking to him again.

Appearing on video chat, Big Ed and Rosemarie were face to face for the first time in almost a year.

However, this time, the exes were singing a different tune.

Instead of another yelling match, Big Ed took another route, “So you had a right to be upset. And I was upset. I was heartbroken. I know you were heartbroken. And I was just angry. I was angry and today I apologize.”

Forgiving him, Rose agreed, “Of course it’s in the past now. I’m happy that if he apologized, I’m happy to accept that.”

What’s next for Big Ed?

This isn’t the last you’ve seen of the 55-year-old photographer, he’s set to appear on the newest 90 Day spin-off, The Single Life.

Although he’s not with Rosemarie, he ready to find love again. Prior to his recent ex, he hadn’t been in a relationship since he was married to the mother of his daughter.

Will you be watching Big Ed on the 90 Day spin-off The Single Life?

90 Day Bares All is available to stream on Discovery+.