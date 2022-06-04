Big Brother winner said that they were recruited to be on the show

Julie Chen Moonves continues to be the host of Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore stated during a recent live stream that he was recruited to be on Big Brother 16.

As a member of the BB16 cast, Cody aligned with Derrick Levasseur, and the duo made it all the way to the end of the season.

While it was Derrick that ended up becoming the Big Brother 16 winner, Cody got invited back to take part in a recent season based on All-Stars from the history of the show.

In Summer 2020, a cast comprised entirely of Big Brother alums took part in a new season. Cody and Enzo Palumbo made it to the final two, with Cody getting named the Big Brother 22 winner by the jury.

What is a Big Brother recruit?

Cody is a very active person on social media, and that includes being a streamer on Twitch. It is on a live Twitch stream where he revealed that he was recruited to be on the show all those years ago. That’s also a place where he has answered a lot of fan questions about the show and has shared opinions on new seasons.

When it comes to being recruited to be on Big Brother, this means that a producer has come across that person and thought that they might be a good fit for the show. It could be an in-person run-in, a recommendation to them, or simply that the person was noticed on social media.

Whereas most people who appear on the Big Brother cast each summer have applied to be on the show, there are also recruits who are invited to try to compete as well. Those recruits aren’t given any advantages in the game itself, but they do have an easier route to appear. And Cody stated that he was recruited.

More Big Brother on the way this summer

Host Julie Chen Moonves just teased Big Brother fans with the start date for the upcoming season. During Summer 2022, CBS is running a brand-new season of its hit reality competition show, with a huge cash prize on the line for the BB24 winner.

CBS hasn’t revealed when the Big Brother 24 cast will be announced, but it’s something that fans are definitely looking forward to. The names should become public knowledge before the end of June 2022.

In some interesting news, rumors state that a former Big Brother couple is on The Amazing Race next season. Filming just began for that new installment of The Amazing Race, with the intent for CBS to air the episodes during Fall 2022.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.