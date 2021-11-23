Big Brother vet Daniele Donato Briones gives birth to daughter, shares cute photo

Daniele Donato played Big Brother three times. Pic credit: CBS

Daniele Donato Briones from Big Brother 22 just gave birth to a baby girl.

This is the second baby for Daniele and Dominic Briones, who met as members of the Big Brother 13 cast when she returned as part of a duo with her dad (Evel Dick Donato).

Tennessee Autumn, the first daughter of Daniele and Dominic, was born in 2018, and now she has a baby sister.

The Big Brother couple previously shared a cute announcement revealing that Daniele was pregnant again, and the big day finally arrived.

Daniele shares cute photo of baby girl

“It’s true, she’s here. Lux Briones 11/19/2021 ♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Dani posted to her Instagram account along with a cute photo of mom and Baby Lux.

Many former Big Brother houseguests have already stopped by Dani’s photo to share their sentiments and congratulate the couple on the arrival of Baby Lux.

“Welcome to the world, Lux! You’re born into the most beautiful family ❤️,” wrote Jessica Nickson from Big Brother 19.

“CONGRATS!!!!!!! What a wonderful Thanksgiving gift! ❤️” posted Christmas Abbott from Big Brother 19 and 22.

“Ahhhhh! Congratulations! Cutie patootie!!” wrote Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 and 22.

Additional comments of support and “congrats” were made by Rachel Swindler (BB20), Holly Allen (BB21), Enzo Palumbo (BB12, BB22), Tyler Crispen (BB20, BB22), Britney Haynes (BB12, BB14), Josh Martinez (BB19 winner), and many more former houseguests.

Former Big Brother houseguests congratulate Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones on their new baby. Pic credit: @its_danibri/Instagram

Celebrity Big Brother arrives this winter on CBS

Big Brother fans will get to enjoy a new celebrity edition of the hit reality competition show this winter. CBS has announced that the season premiere for Celebrity Big Brother 3 will air on February 2 and that a new group of celebrities will be playing the game this time.

Pretty recently, Cody Calafiore from Big Brother 22 said that Zac Efron was the celebrity he would most like to see play on the show. He did note that it was not a realistic option, but Cody was correct in naming someone who could do well on the show if they had some free time.

Quite a few additional rumors about Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast members have been coming out lately, including some potential houseguests from the world of politics.

Before that, Boston Rob (from Survivor) and Jax Taylor were linked to the show, and then reality TV stars Tiffany Pollard and Clay Aiken were mentioned in Celebrity Big Brother rumors as well.

Celebrity Big Brother debuts February 2 on CBS.