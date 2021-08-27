Big Brother spoilers: Who does Tiffany plan to put on the block as her three nominees?

Tiffany Mitchell took over as the Head of Household on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers already reveal who Tiffany Mitchell plans on putting on the block this week. While things could still change in the hours before the Week 8 Nomination Ceremony, it looks like her plans could be set in stone.

It was on the August 26 episode of Big Brother that Tiffany won the Head of Household Competition. She took over the power right after the BB23 cast evicted Derek Xiao on a 5-2 vote.

Tiffany jumped right into hosting her one-on-one meetings Thursday night. She seemed to want to get right down to business, possibly so she wouldn’t be dragging things out like some of the other recent HOHs have done. It could also be because she already knew her plan.

At some point on Friday (August 27), Tiffany will host her Nomination Ceremony, but her plans could be upended by the Coin of Destiny once someone finally wins it.

Who does Tiffany plan on nominating as Big Brother HOH?

The current plan is for Tiffany to nominate Sarah Beth Steagall and Kyland Young for eviction. Xavier Prather would then become the third nominee, as that is one of the punishments Xavier received for winning the Power of Veto.

Tiffany wants to get Sarah Beth out of the house and Kyland is just a pawn. The other reason to have Kyland on the block is so that he won’t campaign to save Sarah Beth. Instead, he will have to accept her fate or be the one who gets sent to the BB23 jury house.

Ky's breaking the news to SB they're probably going up on the block. He tells her he's probably the target but she doesn't believe him. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/xxsgeMXqek — Erika aka Evil E (@iam_erika) August 27, 2021

A weekend full of Big Brother spoilers

More Big Brother spoilers are going to be coming out over the next few days. On Friday, the High Roller’s Room will open up again and people are going to find out how the latest America’s Vote turned out. More BB Bucks are coming, but here are the current BB Bucks totals before that happens.

On Saturday (August 28), the BB23 cast will play in the next Veto Competition. This will give the three nominees a shot at getting off the block. If Xavier is the one who wins the Power of Veto, he can then take himself off the block. And if Xavier saves himself, nobody will go up on the block in his place as the third nominee.

Can The Cookout survive another week while also running the Big Brother house? It’s certainly risky to have two members of the alliance on the block at the same time, but they still hold a good majority in the house and it will only take four votes to send someone else to the BB23 jury next week.

Outside of the house, the Big Brother producers are worried about wall yellers. That concern has led to an increase in the amount of security around the house so that fans not enjoying this season cannot alert the rest of the BB23 cast to the existence of The Cookout.

Tiffany tells Derek he’s going on the block… then when he leaves tells the camera she’s just messing with his paranoia 🤣💀 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/JVMT7YTTG1 — No (@Nowbz) August 27, 2021

