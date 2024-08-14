Big Brother 26 recap: Former winners talk BB26’s biggest moments, a new twist revealed

A bonus episode of Big Brother 26 aired on Tuesday night.

This special installment served as a look back on the season, even though we are only at Day 29 on August 13.

Much of the night was spent showing clips from the season, with some new footage sprinkled in and much discussion about the biggest moments.

Kenney Kelley was the last person sent home, and Angela Murray had become the Week 4 Head of Household.

Here’s a recap of AI HOH Angela taking over. The real Angela was hilarious as she tried to convince people it wasn’t her.

The Big Brother producers aren’t done with AINSLEY. She is ready to introduce more havoc to the houseguests.

A special edition of Big Brother

AINSLEY narrated as the August 13 episode began. She introduced three former winners to get things started: Jag Bains from BB25, Taylor Hale from BB24, and Cody Calafiore from BB16 and BB22.

The former houseguests were on hand to discuss the game, talk about big moves from this season, and learn of the new twist from AINSLEY (the artificial intelligence host).

Jag, Taylor, and Cody were seated at a table in the AI Arena. They were asked for their “expert opinion” on the season thus far. AINSLEY was shown on the screen as she started the chat, and she noted she would be paying attention to their thoughts.

Cody called the season “chaotic” so far and lots of fun.

Jag spoke about the impact AI has had on the season. He enjoys the AI Arena Challenge, where three nominees compete on eviction night in a special competition. He also recapped the powers that Quinn Martin and Makensy Manbeck won.

Taylor talked about it being “huge” that a nominee could take themself off the block on eviction night.

Big moments from Big Brother 26

The trio of Big Brother winners shared what they felt were big moments from the season. It started by mentioning the showdown between Angela and Matt Hardeman. They discussed (at length) their blowup and how they handled the shared animosity.

It then led to footage of Angela getting further frustrated with Matt, working to get him out, and then celebrating when he was sent home.

Previous “Big Brother” Winners Jag Bains, Taylor Hale and Cody Calafiore Analyze the Wildest Blow Ups, Biggest Moves and Most Jaw-Dropping Moments of Season 26

When they watched Angela accuse people of acting like they were in a “low-budget movie,” Cody said he took offense after starring in several of them.

Middle-ground players from BB26 discussed

The former winners later talked about stuff that hadn’t been on TV yet and noted that some duos had formed. They also felt that playing the middle-ground was helpful.

T’Kor Clottey and Kimo Apaka were one of the duos. Cedric Hodges and Chelsie Baham were later shown bonding, especially through their mascot punishment.

It was then time to discuss the Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe showmance. They have tried to hide it from the house, the Live Feeds, and from themselves. It has been unsuccessful. Here’s some house footage of their showmance.

Jag noted that his favorite duo was Tucker and Lisa Weintraub. He called them the chef alliance, and footage of Lisa rubbing people the wrong way was then revealed. Jag’s joke about his favorite duo was a segway to Lisa getting targeted, melting down, and then going home.

Ugh the Lisa Tucker rivalry



They eventually got around to discussing that wild Week 3 Veto Meeting, where Tucker saved Angela with the Power of Veto. It led to Quinn’s power being outed, Makensy using her power, and Kenny going home.

Jag predicted Angela and Tucker would make the final two. Cody said Angela could win if she didn’t get eliminated. Brooklyn, Chelsie, and T’Kor were Taylor’s choices.

Big Brother 26 spoilers: How about a new twist for the BB26 cast?

America has another game-changing decision to make. It’s called the AI Instigator; where someone can create additional chaos in the house.

AINSLEY hinted that America (Big Brother fans) get to vote on that power/role on Thursday night (August 15). More details will be explained by host Julie Chen Moonves during the episode.

This sounds similar to when America’s Player was used, and houseguests were given tasks to accomplish by the fans at home. However, with the word “instigator” being used, it likely means someone will be tasked with creating chaos for prize money. Almost like a saboteur…

We will learn more on Thursday night.

That ends the recap for Big Brother Season 26, Episode 13.

