Big Brother 26 spoilers: Veto Meeting results, final Week 4 nominees are set as targets worry

The latest Big Brother 26 spoilers come from the Week 4 Veto Meeting.

It’s been a busy few days for the BB26 cast, but now we know the final nominees for the week.

These nominees have one more chance to save themselves during the upcoming AI Arena Challenge, but someone is going home on August 15.

Angela Murray became the Week 4 Head of Household, and she had grand plans of putting people on the block and forcing Quinn Martin to scramble.

But Quinn used his “secret” power and became the Deepfake HOH.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It was amusing to see Angela squirm during the latest Big Brother episode and try to convince people that the AI representation of her was not her.

Quinn takes over the house, a Veto Competition is played

Quinn nominated Tucker Des Lauriers, Cedric Hodges, and Makensy Manbeck for eviction. Tucker was his primary target, Makensy was a secondary target, and Cedric was a pawn.

Tucker won the Week 4 Veto Competition. He continues his streak of winning challenges when he needs to. This allowed him to escape the block – if he wanted to.

Now that Tucker is in a showmance with Rubina Bernabe, he is forced to consider things outside himself. In this instance, he knew Rubina would take his spot on the block if he came down.

On Monday (August 12), Tucker hosted the Week 4 Veto Meeting. Would he save himself? Or would he seek to play in another AI Arena Challenge and keep the nominees the same?

Angela watching the deepfake hologram of herself is sending me 💀💀💀#BB26 pic.twitter.com/eAuM1y9OEv — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) August 12, 2024

What happened at the Week 4 Veto Meeting on Big Brother 26?

Tucker used the Power of Veto to save himself.

Deepfake Angela (Quinn) named Rubina as the replacement nominee.

The current nominees are Cedric, Makensy, and Rubina.

Cedric has the support of several alliances and should be safe if he is on the block against either lady.

Various chats have happened on the Live Feeds about sending Rubina or Makensy to meet with host Julie Chen Moonves next.

While Makensy was originally the person the houseguests were ready to vote out, Rubina’s closeness to Tucker has put her in the crosshairs.

With the back-and-forth chatter, we may have to wait until the Eviction Ceremony to know if Makensy or Rubina is going home next.

The ladies are each worried that they will soon join Kenney Kelley, Lisa Weintraub, and Matt Hardeman in the real world.

Stay tuned because we will pass on future spoilers if the BB26 cast locks in a decision in the coming days.

Quinn to Tucker: Our final two is working just like we imagined 😭

#bb26 pic.twitter.com/DZurffthAF — dan 🕶☀️ (@Dan_H008) August 5, 2024

More from the Big Brother house

The houseguests were playing gros pranks this past week. Anyone for some spicy milk?

Here’s the full August schedule for BB26. It includes a two-hour installment that some fans feel could be a Double Eviction night.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.