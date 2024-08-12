Big Brother 26 recap: Here’s everything that just went down

A new episode of Big Brother aired on Sunday night, even though it came with a huge delay.

CBS had its golf coverage run long, pushing back the episode nearly two hours for some areas.

The August 11 episode caught fans up with what had happened following the Kenney Kelley eviction.

Kenney was sent home on a 10-1 vote and hopped on a plane the next day.

We will see Kenney again during the season finale, and he may weigh in with additional thoughts on social media.

Here are Kenney’s goodbye messages, which were revealed during an extended interview with host Julie Chen Moonves.

Big Brother episode begins with an important HOH Competition

The Week 4 Head of Household Competition was shown after a recap of Kenney’s exit was revealed.

Quinn Martin, Angela Murray, and Tucker Des Lauriers spoke about wanting to win it.

The houseguests competed one-on-one to answer questions about three BB images. The player who buzzed in the fastest with the correct answer advanced and picked the next two competitors.

Cam and Kimo randomly faced off first. Cam beat Kimo and had Tucker and Quinn play.

Tucker beat Quinn and had Angela and Chelsie play.

Angela beat Chelsie and had Rubina and Brooklyn play.

Brooklyn beat Rubina and had Angela and Makensy play.

Angela beat Makensy and had Brooklyn and Leah play.

Leah beat Brooklyn and had Cam and Joseph play.

Cam beat Joseph and had T’Kor and Tucker play.

T’Kor beat Tucker and had Angela and Leah play.

Angela beat Leah and had T’Kor and Cam play.

Cam beat T’Kor and became a finalist.

Angela played Cam to decide the Week 4 HOH.

Angela beat Cam and became the new Head of Household. She is the first person to do it twice this summer.

A chaotic Nomination Ceremony and eviction targets

Many people were nervous about the nominations. Brooklyn felt targeted during the challenge (by Angela) and hoped Quinn would use his “secret” power.

Tucker went to Angela and asked her to nominate Quinn and Brooklyn. He also wanted her to target Cedric, and she was on board.

Quinn also went to Angela to discuss nominees and possibly not using his power. She wouldn’t work with him, so he met with everyone one-on-one about his possible nominations.

Quinn got the go-ahead from his alliances and used the Deepfake HOH power. The power would have been much more exciting had he kept it a secret.

Cedric agreed to go on the block as a pawn, and Quinn floated the idea with his other alliance members. He also hosted his one-on-one meetings in a suit.

Later that day, AINSLEY called everyone to the Living Room. An AI version of Angela came up on the screen, where she revealed her nominations (dictated by Quinn). He used the power, but Angela was still safe.

Quinn nominated Tucker, Makensy, and Cedric for eviction. Again, this would have been so much better had nobody known about the “secret” power.

