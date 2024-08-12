Big Brother 26 showmance plays coy to survive the week

A new Big Brother 26 showmance has formed in recent weeks, giving fans of the Live Feeds something extra to watch.

Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck were the first couple in the BB house, but some fans might argue they never had an official showmance.

Matt and Makensy were close enough to shed tears after their separation, but since Matt got sent home early, we will have to wait a while to see if they try dating in the real world.

The Big Brother producers did a recent episode montage showcasing the feelings houseguests were showing for each other.

It was an amusing segment, but it also hid the fact that a true showmance was forming between two people who were trying to play coy about it.

This new showmance is similar to the one Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans had on BB20, where they would separate whenever someone came close.

A Big Brother showmance for Rubina and Tucker

Rubina Bernabe and Tucker are involved in a “secret” showmance that has been toned down during the latest week. They wanted to ensure that they wouldn’t see the block at the same time.

That separation led some fans to assume that they weren’t interested in each other any longer, but the Live Feeds revealed that they are still quite close.

Here is a clip from August 7 (before Kenney got evicted) with the duo enjoying time together.

Below are some spoilers about what's been happening in the house following the Kenney Kelley eviction.

Rubina and Tucker celebrate in the Storage Room

After an important Week 4 competition victory, Tucker and Rubina celebrated in the Storage Room. The clip below shows them celebrating privately, with Tucker laying out some plans.

Two camera angles are shared in the post. Will this showmance last? Stay tuned to find out!

Camera 2 angle on Tucker/Rubina celebration necking in the storeroom. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/P919JgmRB4 — Techno Gaijin (@technogaijin) August 11, 2024

Important Big Brother 26 spoilers from Week 4

When this article was published, a new HOH took charge, the Veto Competition was played, and plans for the Veto Meeting were set.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.