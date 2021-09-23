Big Brother 23 recap: The final Power of Veto results revealed

Xavier Prather had another successful episode of Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23, Episode 33 arrived and viewers got to see what happened after Xavier Prather made his nominations for eviction.

Xavier had become the final four Head of Household after winning another competition. He then decided to nominate Kyland Young and Azah Awasum for eviction.

Everyone knew that the upcoming Veto Competition could decide everything for the week, so the nominations didn’t mean everything.

If things ended up staying the same, though, Derek Frazier would be the only person voting at the next Eviction Ceremony.

Big Brother 23, Episode 33 recap

Azah spoke a lot during a Diary Room session about being on the block and also being unsure how safe she was in the house. When she went to talk to Derek F about it, he started throwing Kyland under the bus. She asked him if he had a deal with Kyland, and he lied by denying it. He then admitted to having a final two deal with Xavier.

Derek talked with Kyland a bit later to find out if he was safe with him, but Kyland went into one of his long speeches where he never answered the question. Derek was immediately worried about his relationship with Kyland and that would be important later in the episode.

A special viewing of CSI: Vegas

Since he won the HOH Competition, Xavier also got a private screening for the season premiere of CSI: Vegas. CBS has brought back the show for a special season and it debuts in October. Xavier then invited Azah to join him and they had fun watching the premiere episode.

The final Veto Competition of the summer

Xavier, Kyland, Derek F, and Azah had to compete for the Power of veto in a take on the seesaw challenges we have seen before.

Kyland was the first person eliminated from the Veto Competition. Azah was the second one out, leaving just Xavier and Derek F competing for the Power of Veto.

Xavier then won the Power of Veto, keeping the control in his hands and giving him the chance to pick who sits with him in the final three this season.

We didn’t find out what happens at the Veto Ceremony, as that will take place “live” during the September 23 episode of the show. If Xavier keeps the nominations the same, then Derek F will vote out either Kyland or Azah. That person will become the eighth member of the BB23 jury.

Looking forward on Big Brother 23

That brings an end to the Big Brother 23, Episode 33 recap. If you want to know what will happen with the Veto Ceremony, we have those Big Brother live feeds spoilers here.

Also, recent evictee Alyssa Lopez just did a jury interview that can be watched here. She answers some new questions and gives more insight into how she feels that she played the game this summer.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.