Big Brother schedule: New episode starts late, will not include Veto Ceremony

The Big Brother schedule continues tonight with a new Wednesday episode of the show. But Big Brother fans are not going to learn the Veto Ceremony results yet.

The last episode for the BB23 cast was on Friday night, where CBS revealed who won the Head of Household Competition and who they nominated for eviction.

Xavier Prather took control of the house again and he finished out the night by nominating Kyland Young and Azah Awasum for eviction.

With only four people left in the game, that set up a scenario where Derek Frazier would have the only vote at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

Now, it’s time for Big Brother viewers to find out who won the Power of Veto. As you will note in the updated schedule below, there are only five episodes left before we learn the Big Brother 23 winner. The start time for the September 22 episode has also been pushed back by two hours.

Big Brother schedule

Wednesday, September 22 (10/9c – A late start due to Survivor 41 premiere)

Thursday, September 23 (8/7c)

Friday, September 24 (8/7c – Another special Friday night episode)

Sunday, September 26 (8/7c)

Wednesday, September 29 (9/8c – The BB23 season finale)

No Veto Ceremony on September 22 episode

Since this is the final Veto Competition for Big Brother 23, the producers are holding back the Veto Ceremony until the “live” episode on September 23. So on Wednesday night, viewers will learn who has won the Power of Veto, but whether or not it gets used has to wait for another night.

There is also another special Friday night episode coming up this week. That will air on September 24 and provide bonus coverage for the BB23 cast. From there, we head into finale week, with the BB23 jury deciding on its winner during the September 29 episode.

For readers who want to jump ahead, we have a lot of Big Brother spoilers here from the feeds. It includes a few plans by the houseguests about which of them may make it to the final two chairs. And it definitely sets up some interesting conversations that will make it into the episodes.

We cannot wait for the BB23 jury roundtable that is coming up. That’s where the jury members will debate about who should be named the Big Brother 23 winner and leave the show with a cool $750,000 prize this summer.

