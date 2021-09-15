Survivor 41 releases exclusive first look extended trailer

Sara Wilson is one of the Survivor 41 cast members playing on the Fall 2021 season. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor 41 cast has been revealed to the world and now we get an extended look at the season through a new trailer from CBS.

The show and network posted an exclusive first look at the upcoming Fall 2021 season, giving fans of the show a longer tease about what will be coming in the first few episodes.

This season is going to be an interesting one, especially due to how long the Survivor 41 cast was quarantined and aware that they could be flying out to Fiji at any moment to play the game. They did finally get that shot and it is addressed a bit as the castaways speak in the trailer shared below.

Here is the full Survivor 41 cast list, giving readers a look at the names of the castaways and a few details about each one of them. They already completed filming their season and now it is time for the fans to see what happened in Fiji.

The Survivor 41 extended trailer for Fall 2021

“I am really freakin’ excited to play Survivor. I have studied this game, I love this game, and I can’t express how honored I am to be part of the first season back. That’s freakin crazy,” Survivor 41 cast member Evvie states as the new Survivor 41 trailer begins.

Below is the video that clocks in at just over two minutes and it is well worth watching for every Survivor fan who has been patiently waiting for the reality competition show to finally return to TV.

More details about the Fall 2021 season of Survivor

The Survivor season premiere arrives on Wednesday, September 22 at 8/7c on CBS. This is going to be a two-hour opener for the show, giving fans a lot of footage after the show was off the air for a while.

Due to Survivor taking back that time slot, Big Brother fans should check the schedule here for when upcoming episodes will air this month. There are quite a few changes to days, dates, and times for the BB23 cast.

As for Survivor, host Jeff Probst has returned and he has been helping to create a lot of buzz for the new season online. In one recent advertisement, he has been saying that “the monster is hungry” when speaking about the show.

Jeff also confirmed the season was shorter than normal for the Survivor 41 cast and that this happened as a result of the additional quarantine time needed in Fiji. If the editors do a good job, most viewers probably won’t even notice a change.

Make sure you don’t miss the two-hour season premiere because the show is going to be jumping right into the action. There is also some great news on the horizon, as Survivor 42 is already slated to air later this television season.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.