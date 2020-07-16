Big Brother: Kathryn Dunn makeover gives BB21 cast member a new look

Big Brother alum Kathryn Dunn is sporting a new look. The former BB21 cast member took to Twitter to give an update and quite a few people commented on her updated hair.

Already, Kat has received more than 1,400 likes on her post and quite a few notes of praise from Big Brother fans, friends, and social media followers.

Kathryn Dunn shares her new look

As Showcased in the images shared below, Kat is sporting a new look.

Shared from her iPhone while out and about in Texas, Kat hinted that she got a haircut in the caption that went with her new photos.

“I feel like a whole brand new b****,” Kat wrote to accompany her new style.

A fan quickly responded to the post by writing, “Well i must say you’re looking better than ever Absolutely Beautiful your new hair look is very nice and you NEED TO BE ON ALLSTAR BB cuz you were the ONLY STAR on your season everyone else was lame you made the show actually watchable[sic].”

It was one of many glowing comments and reactions that Kat has already received. Take a look below at the images that she shared and see what you think about her new look.

Kathryn Dunn on Big Brother 21

Kat was part of the BB21 cast that played the reality competition during the summer 2019 season. She was involved in several showmances, one of which was with eventual winner Jackson Michie before the season premiere even aired.

She would later become involved in a showmance with Nicholas “Nick” Maccarone while they were locked in the BB21 jury house. That relationship carried outside of the house but didn’t end up lasting very long.

Kat ended up finishing in 10th place during Big Brother 21.

Recently, we reported how Kat was spending a lot of her time during the quarantine with Reality Steve Carbone from The Bachelor fame.

As we all wait to hear about who might be playing on the Big Brother 22 season, there are a lot of fans who want to see what she can do if given another shot. Could Kathryn Dunn get invited back to be part of the BB22 cast?

Unfortunately, the current health situation in California has caused delays in getting the Big Brother 2020 season rolling. There is even the potential that Big Brother could get canceled if things don’t change.

For now, fans of Kat can enjoy her new look and hope that she gets a shot to play the game again soon.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.