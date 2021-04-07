Big Brother: Janelle Pierzina plays game of Pass The Phone with other former houseguests

Janelle was invited back for the BB22 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother houseguests, led by four-time cast member Janelle Pierzina, played a fun game of Pass The Phone on TikTok.

As shared below, the video also includes Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly. Janelle notes something many fans felt, in that Rachel should have been a part of the Big Brother All-Stars 2 cast this past summer.

The reason that Rachel didn’t join the returning houseguests for Big Brother 22 was that she was pregnant. That new baby makes an appearance in the video as well, but make sure to take a look at the wall behind Rachel to see something from her other appearances on reality television.

See if you can guess who each Big Brother houseguest is talking about before they “pass the phone,” and if you can figure out who the video is going to end on.

Janelle gets Pass The Phone started

The TikTok video shared below was a fun one and we hope that more Big Brother houseguests do another one that we can watch in the near future.

Memphis Garrett just did a new interview about Christmas Abbott and the relationship that they are in. He let everyone know that he fell in love with Christmas during the Big Brother 2020 season and that they had never even met before they became alliance members inside the Big Brother house.

Memphis and Christmas went public with their relationship shortly after the Big Brother 2020 season came to an end. Since then, they have posted quite a few joint pictures on social media, which even included attending the wedding of other Big Brother houseguests.

That wedding was between Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, who went down to Florida to tie the knot. Nicole and Victor met as members of the Big Brother 18 cast and they are expecting a baby to arrive this summer.

Big Brother 2021 season coming

An all-new season of Big Brother takes place this summer. The BB23 cast should begin playing the game in June and there is another $500,000 prize on the line. We are hoping for a lot of exciting characters that will keep the Big Brother live feeds hopping through the summer months.

With a new casting director in place and some new mandates from CBS to add diversity to the casts of reality competition shows, we are excited to see how the new season looks. It won’t be much longer until we start learning the names of those new Big Brother houseguests.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.