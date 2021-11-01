Big Brother Halloween: See Natalie as Playboy bunny, Nicole Anthony as Velma, Josh Martinez as Joker, and more

Big Brother houseguests are used to dressing up in costumes. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother houseguests from over the years have been sharing their Halloween 2021 costumes online and quite a few of them are very well done.

A lot of members from the Big Brother 23 cast are partying together in Florida, showing how close that group has been since the Summer 2021 season ended. They are having a lot of fun at this pseudo reunion.

Earlier in the week, former houseguests began sharing their costumes. And that includes Kat Dunn from BB21 dressing as Jessica Rabbit, as well as Dani Donato Briones sharing her cute daughter dressed up as a Paw Patrol character.

And now, we have a lot of other former Big Brother houseguests sharing their costumes on the big day. With how often the producers have the houseguests dress up in costumes each season, it is not at all surprising that many of them also love participating in Halloween festivities.

Below are just a few of the many costumes that have been shared online by Big Brother personalities this year.

Big Brother houseguests celebrating Halloween 2021

First up, how about a new video of Big Brother 23 houseguests in their Halloween costumes.

Next up, we have Big Brother 18 houseguest Natalie Negrotti dressed up as a Playboy bunny.

And here is Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez dressed as The Joker.

The Nolan Twins (Liz Nolan and Julia Nolan from Big Brother 17) went as sexy versions of an Austin Powers character.

And here we have America’s Favorite Houseguest Nicole Anthony and her boyfriend dressed as Velma and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.

Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore and his girlfriend dressed up as Bonnie and Clyde for Halloween this year.

“They May Hate Us Together But They Can’t Stop Us #bonnieandclyde #halloweencostume #halloween,” Cody captioned their image.

GinaMarie Zimmerman from Big Brother 15 tapped into Squid Game for her costume, and she even included her dog.

Big Brother family posts for Halloween

Quite a few Big Brother families have also shared some fun photos for Halloween.

Cody Nickson shared a video of himself and his wife Jessica Graf spending some time with their kiddos for Halloween.

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly and husband Brendon Villegas dressed up with their kids as bees and the beekeeper.

And here we have Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel and husband Victor Arroyo dressed up in family costumes inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

Let’s also not forget Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, who shared a fun image celebrating Halloween 2021.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS during Winter 2022.