Natalie Negrotti from Big Brother 18 promoting new dating series, Richer In Love

Big Brother and The Challenge veteran Natalie Negrotti is promoting what looks to be a new reality show.

According to Natalie, Richer In Love is a new “dating series” that is looking for applicants who want to find love.

Natalie shared a video where she spoke about her time on reality television and shared why she feels that people should apply for this new show.

“Are you single and ready to mingle?” reads the tagline for a new series that advertises it is “from a major network and global production company.”

Natalie Negrotti promotes Richer In Love

“Reality TV changed my life for the better, and for all of you that are single out there, like me, I have an amazing opportunity for you all, right here, right now,” Natalie says at the beginning of a new Instagram video she shared.

Natalie then goes into a brief description of what the show is looking for and notes that she has a link to the application on the bio of her page.

The application has a lot of questions and states that potential Richer In Love cast members must be at least 21 years of age as of February 1, 2022.

Natalie has played Big Brother and The Challenge

Natalie played as part of the Big Brother 18 cast and finished in sixth place. That was the season where Nicole Franzel was named the winner over Paul Abrahamian on finale night.

During the BB18 finale, Natalie voted for Nicole to win, but she later said that she should have voted for Paul. Nicole won on a 5-4 vote over Paul, thanks to a somewhat bitter BB18 jury with members who didn’t want Paul to become the winner.

Following her time in the Big Brother house, Natalie took part in several different seasons of The Challenge on MTV. During The Challenge: Final Reckoning, she was a finalist.

New seasons of Big Brother coming soon to CBS

This winter, Celebrity Big Brother 3 will air on CBS. A new group of celebrities will take part in the reality competition show, with host Julie Chen Moonves returning. There have been a few recent rumors about who might be on the CBB 3 cast.

Julie also hinted that Big Brother 24 is going to air in Summer 2022, with applications already open for people who want to give it a shot. That should involve a brand new group of houseguests playing the game for the first time.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during Winter 2022.