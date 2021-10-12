Celebrity Big Brother 3: Everything you need to know about new season

Celebrity Big Brother USA returns for a new season set in Winter 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 3 is coming to CBS this winter.

After taking a break from the celebrity edition of Big Brother USA, the network decided to bring it back for a Winter 2022 season.

The good news here is that Big Brother fans are going to get to see a whole new group of celebrities playing the game for the first time.

That announcement about CBB 3 taking place came as a bit of a surprise as well, because it had seemed like the network was done trying to work out contracts in order to get celebrities to appear on the show.

When is the Celebrity Big Brother 3 start date?

The exact air date for the Celebrity Big Brother 3 season premiere has not been released yet, but it looks like the first episode will air in February 2022. The first Celebrity Big Brother USA season started on a Wednesday evening, but Celebrity Big Brother 2 started on a Monday night.

We expect more information to come out about the CBB 3 season premiere when CBS releases its full winter schedule of programs.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Who will be on Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast?

Big Brother fans should not get too excited about the level of stardom for the celebrities making up the CBB 3 cast. They won’t be A-list actors or actresses and they are unlikely to be on the B-list either.

Instead, we are likely to see actors or actresses who used to be stars, recognizable faces from other reality shows, television show hosts, athletes, comedians, and/or maybe even someone from the world of politics.

Some notable people who have appeared on Celebrity Big Brother include comedian Tom Green, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, singer Mark McGrath, The Apprentice star Omarosa, actor Joey Lawrence, Olympic runner Lolo Jones, actress Shannon Elizabeth, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville.

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 1?

Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won Celebrity Big Brother 1 over 10 other houseguests. She beat out celebrity host Ross Mathews by a 6-3 vote on the finale, taking home a $250,000 prize for a game that lasted 26 days.

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2?

Reality show star and singer Tamar Braxton won Celebrity Big Brother 2 over 11 other houseguests. She won on finale night with a unanimous 9-0 vote over former NFL star Ricky Williams. CBB 2 lasted for 29 days and also had a $250,000 prize for the winner.

How many episodes will there be for Celebrity Big Brother 3?

The first two seasons of Celebrity Big Brother USA had 13 episodes, but there was also additional coverage provided on Pop with Celebrity Big Brother: After Dark. The late-night version of the show was another way for TV viewers to keep up with the celebrities. The show also provided live feed coverage for subscribers.

Stay tuned, because as soon as CBS starts revealing the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast and the exact start date, we will make sure to pass on that information.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 will air on CBS during Winter 2022.