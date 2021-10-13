Big Brother’s Daniele Donato Briones shares photos of daughter & dog dressed for Halloween: Who wore it better?

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones were a Big Brother 13 showmance that developed into a real-world relationship. Pic credit: CBS

Daniele Donato Briones, who most recently appeared on Big Brother 22, shared some cute photos of her daughter and dog dressed up for Halloween.

The most adorable facet of the photos was that her daughter and dog were dressed up in the same costume.

Her daughter in the pictures is Tennessee Autumn, who was born in August of 2018. This is the child she had with fellow Big Brother houseguest, Dominic Briones.

The costume of choice this year is the Dalmation Marshall from the hit Nickelodeon show, Paw Patrol.

Daniele asks her followers ‘who wore it better?’

“Who wore it better?? Thank you @nickjr @nickelodeon for the cutest Marshall costume ever. !!” Daniele captioned the series of photos.

Daniele and Dominic will soon have another baby

It was as members of the Big Brother 13 cast that Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones first met. They got married in 2013 after continuing their relationship outside of the Big Brother house, and Daniele had their first baby in 2018.

Daniele went back to the house to take part in Big Brother: All-Stars 2, where she finished in seventh place. This was her third time playing the game after finishing as the runner-up to her father Evel Dick Donato on Big Brother 8 and then finishing eighth place on Big Brother 13 (that was the season Rachel Reilly won).

Recently, Daniele also revealed she is pregnant again. The Briones family will be adding another member quite soon. As they add more people to the family, it seems less likely that Daniele would ever want to play the game of Big Brother again.

Unless, maybe, the producers finally pushed ahead with a season where just couples entered the house? Watching Daniele and Dominic compete together against people like Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, as well as Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf would be pretty interesting.

More Big Brother on the way for CBS

CBS has announced that a new season of Celebrity Big Brother will air this winter. It’s going to involve a new group of celebrities playing the game and host Julie Chen Moonves will be back to lead fans through the winter.

The celebrity seasons tend to be shorter than the summer version of the show, but it will at least give Big Brother fans something to entertain them in the winter until the Big Brother 24 cast can debut in Summer 2022.

Julie also stated that Big Brother is returning next summer, so people hoping to compete for that nice cash prize should go apply to be a part of the BB24 cast.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS during Winter 2022.