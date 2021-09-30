Big Brother 24 coming to CBS in Summer 2022

Tiffany Mitchell won AFH on Big Brother 23, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 is already being advertised with plans for the new season to air on CBS in Summer 2022.

For any Big Brother fans who have always wanted to try to compete, applications are open to become a member of the BB24 cast.

Host Julie Chen Moonves let CBS viewers know the great news during the Big Brother 23 season finale that just aired. It was welcome news for viewers who had been curious.

Right after we learned that Xavier Prather became the Big Brother 23 winner, the show began advertising for its new season on social media.

Big Brother 24 is on the way with a brand new cast

“You heard that right! #BigBrother is coming back for season 24 next Summer! To apply to be a houseguest, go to http://CBS.com. But first, Celebrity Big Brother returns this Winter! See you all in February!,” reads the new post on Twitter from CBS and Big Brother.

Hidden within the text is also the confirmation that a new season of Celebrity Big Brother will air its premiere episode in February 2022. This means that the wait for the BB24 cast to be announced once Celebrity Big Brother 3 comes to an end will be a really short one.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

You heard that right! #BigBrother is coming back for season 24 next Summer! 🎉 To apply to be a houseguest, go to https://t.co/7ADxiqo1GR. But first, Celebrity Big Brother returns this Winter! See you all in February! ✨ pic.twitter.com/j2uNoAdHVJ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 30, 2021

Celebrity Big Brother coming this winter

Recently, Julie told Big Brother viewers that a new celebrity version of the show would be coming to CBS this winter. It was surprising news, especially since the network seemed to have moved away from doing the celebrity seasons.

Behind the scenes, Julie has been working hard to bring it back to CBS and it looks like we are finally going to get a new season. It means that a new group of celebrities will be calling the Big Brother house a home for about a month this winter.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition should not be confused with Big Brother: All-Stars. On the All-Stars version of the show, former houseguests are brought back to compete. With the Celebrity Edition, the cast members typically have nothing to do with Big Brother before trying to show they can also do well at the game.

So far, two seasons of Celebrity Big Brother have aired in the USA, with Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur winning Season 1 and then singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton winning Season 2. The show took a bit of a break after that, with fears that Celebrity Big Brother had been canceled for good.

Now, we can start looking forward to rumors coming out about which celebrities might be interested in playing on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast.

Maybe long-time fan Lance Bass would be interested? Stay tuned. We don’t expect it to be too long until some strong CBB3 rumors start coming out on social media, especially when the news starts to die down about the recently completed Big Brother 23 season.

Big Brother 24 will air on CBS in Summer 2022.